Japan Disaster Relief: Fashion World Gets In On The Cause

If there’s one thing the fashion world knows how to do, it’s band together to raise money in a time of crisis. So, it comes as no surprise that after the tragic earthquake and tsunami in Japan on March 11, the fashion world immediately began doing their part in relief efforts. Everyone from Uniqlo, Japan’s biggest retailer, to Lady Gaga is doing their part. If you want to find out which of your favorite brands and designers can help you do your part, then click through the slides above. If we missed any of your favorite charitable fashion causes, then be sure to let us know in the comments.

1 of 10 Anna Sui has created two t-shirts, the male (black) and female (purple) will be sold online for $20. They will be available at the Anna Sui NYC boutique in April. All proceeds from the t-shirts will go to benefit Japan disaster relief. Uniqlo is leading the pack in fashion donations, giving $17m to relief efforts in Japan. Tadashi Yanai, founder and president of Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing, even went as far as to put up $12.2 million of his personal fortune. Rebecca Minkoff is doing their part by donating $100 from the sale of each red handbag sold to the Red Cross. 100% of online sales between March 21  March 25 will be donated to the Catholic Relief Fund, a charity that is known to be efficient in making sure that relief and help is made to the exact location in a timely manner. Maria Cornejo & Mark Borthwick will be signing limited-edition T-shirts at the Zero + Maria Cornejo boutique at 33 Bleeker Street in NY on March 22 from 6:00  8:00 PM. Proceeds from the shirts, which feature prints of Mark Borthwick's photographs, will be donated to Doctors Without Borders. 3.1 Phillip Lim will be hosting a sample sale on March 24 and 25 from 10 AM to 6 PM at their New York showroom, located at 260 W. 39th Street. Proceeds will go to the American Red Cross. Lady Gaga is doing her part for Japan earthquake relief by designing this "We Pray for Japan" wristband. It can be purchased for $5 via her website and 100% of the purchase price goes to Japan. Coach is doing their part in a big way, pledging to donate $5 million (400 Million Yen) to the Japanese Red Cross Society. H&M is participating in the relief effort by donating clothes, not money. They will be donating 100,000 garments to the Japanese Red Cross. Gilt City has partnered with Global Giving to get their members to donate to various Japan causes, agreeing to match the profits from each donation made.


















