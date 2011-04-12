January Jones Is So Kate Lanphear in W

I’m usually one of those people who says that January Jones is super hot as icy Betty Draper on Mad Men, but kind of bleh bland California blond on the real world streets. Jones was all, ‘f off’, to people who think like that, by appearing all black leathered/asymmetrical hair/Kate Lanpear-esque on the most recent issue of W.

The spread is all sexy vamp, and I promise never to doubt January Jones and her stripper name ever again. Also, she dressed up as Yves Saint Laurent for Halloween, telling the mag, “I didn’t do nude Yves Saint Laurent, although I love that picture.” Something tells me no one would ever mistake this girl for a dude, even a dude as lovely as YSL.

Click through for the sick pics by Craig McDean.

[W]