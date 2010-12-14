January Jones Is Naked For Versace (UPDATE: NEW PICS!)

Photos courtesy of Versace

Donatella Versace, like most men, is “always on the lookout for the next Versace blonde.” Well, minus the Versace. She found a good one in the icy blonde beauty of January Jones. This is going to sound mean, but it’s totally apparent that Jones shines as Betty Draper and not always as brightly as herself. I chalk it up to Janie Bryant’s wardrobe, but it also means she’s a good actress so it’s not too harsh of a dis.

In the new Versace ads shot by Mario Testino, she channels a slightly sluttier Betty by maintaining her Mad Men hair, but she’s nude save for some haute accessories.

Donatella obviously digs her, She is chic and elegant but deeply sensual too. Well most naked people look pretty sensual, but girl looks hot here and I can’t hate on it.