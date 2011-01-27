January Jones Behind The Scenes Naked Versace Video

It’s official! The lovely Miss January Jones‘ glamour transcends the decades. Whether she is sizzling in her sixties garb on Mad Men or gliding down the red carpet in a cut-down-to-there fringed gown, Jones oozes an enviable amount of elegance. Having captured the gaze of Donatella Versace, Jones is the stunning face of Versace’s Spring 2011 accessories campaign. Literally just accessories. The blonde beauty is modeling the line’s handbags and shoes with very little in the way of apparel to distract. Unfortunately for the purses, it may be January’s lithe limbs that garner all the attention.

Look behind the scenes of the London shoot in the video below!