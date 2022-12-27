Your January Horoscope Will Inspire You to Start 2023 Strong & Hit the Ground Running

Scroll To See More Images

Excited for the new year? Your January 2023 horoscope predicts an exciting month that sets a motivating tone for the rest of the year. Capricorn season is upon us and it is time to make those new year resolutions and actually follow through on them (at least until February)! With the sun in Capricorn, you’re ready to take on new responsibilities with poise and class. Plus, the sun will immediately form a trine with innovative Uranus on January 5, which means it’s the perfect time to try new things and welcome positive change.

One small hiccup—Mars has been retrograding since October 2022 and Mercury stationed retrograde on December 29. If you’ve been scratching your head wondering why so many of your deliveries are delayed and, even more so, why these delays filled you with so much rage—you can thank Mr. Messenger and Mr. Mad. Never fear, because on January 18, they will both be direct and you can breathe a sigh of relief.

January 6 brings us the full moon in Cancer and with it, expect to feel your feelings. I recommend running a warm bath and listening to a good playlist to unwind from your hectic life. It’s a good time to look at how you’re balancing your work and home life. This full moon is the culmination of the intentions you put in place around the new moon on June 28. Take some time to reflect on what has transpired since then and see if there is anything you would like to change.

Throughout the month, Jupiter will be living it up in the confident fire sign of Aries. Jupiter in Aries wants us to embrace the fool, take calculated risks, and make our own opportunities. It asks us to take the lead on that project we have wanting to start rather than waiting for permission. With Venus in Aquarius sextile Jupiter, there will be plenty of good feelings to go around.

Aquarius season, the season of not giving a $*#@ about what other people think, begins on January 20. Say goodbye to convention and try doing something outside your comfort zone. Or seek out people with different points of view to expand your mind.

The new moon in Aquarius on January 21 brings an opportunity to connect and reach out to your social circle and community. It’s a time to acknowledge what these relationships mean to you and what you hope they mean for your future. Maybe it’s time to give back or check in on that friend who has been having a rough time. Maybe it’s time to start a book club or go to an event in your neighborhood. Set an intention and you may be surprised what it brings you.

Here’s what you can expect from January 2023, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

Jupiter is on your side and may just give you a boost of energy and optimism that furthers your progress toward achieving your dreams. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

Venus—your planetary ruler—will bring a challenge on and around January 14 as it forms a square with Uranus. Your increased need for freedom may cause some strain in your personal relationships. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

On January 26, expect to feel a burst of social charm as Venus enters Pisces and showers your 10th house of public reputation with fame and glory. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

On January 18, the sun and Pluto will join forces in your 7th house of partnerships. These planets ask that you release fear and show your true self to your loved ones. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Saturn has taken up shop in your 7th house of partnerships, challenging you to take on more responsibility in your personal relationships. Are you ready to take the next step in your relationship? Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

With Mercury—your planetary ruler—retrograding as this month begins, you will need to prioritize patience and take extra care in your work. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

When the full moon in Cancer arrives on January 6, it will send power to your 10th house of career and ambition. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

On January 18, the radiant sun will form a conjunction with Pluto and hand you the keys to evolving your whole way of thinking. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Jovial Jupiter—your ruling planet—is having a blast in your 5th house of creation. Don’t wait to take on that new creative project. Instead, you should dive right into it! Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

On January 1, Venus and Pluto will hold hands in your 1st house of personal identity, heightening your need for love and affection. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Don’t forget, Aquarius season begins on January 20, water-bearers! With the sun in Aquarius, the pull to be your authentic, weird self will grow even stronger. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

Venus—planet of love and luxury—forms a favorable aspect with Neptune at the beginning of the month, increasing your charm and setting the stage for a romantic encounter. Read your full monthly horoscope here.