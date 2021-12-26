Your January Horoscope Includes Lots of Retrogrades—But You’ll Survive!

Scroll To See More Images

It’s almost the first month of 2022 and the universe is already putting you to work! Your January 2022 horoscope predicts a month filled with retrograde-related mishaps—but also, strengthening opportunities to do away with unnecessary burdens and put the past behind you. This month, you’re freeing yourself up for what the rest of 2022 has to offer! The struggle is real, but so many rewards await you on the other side of it.

When January begins, Venus will be still be closed for maintenance. The planet of love, money and friendship stationed retrograde in December and will continue to retrograde until January 29. As Venus retrogrades through karmic and serious Capricorn, unresolved conflicts from your past may resurface, forcing you to face the negative patterns in both your relationships and spending habits. Tackle what’s wrong, because you deserve better!

However, the month also begins with an opportunity to set goals for the future. On January 2, a new moon will rise in disciplined and determined Capricorn, putting you in an ambitious and practical mindset to help you form solid long-term plans. As this new moon forms a trine with innovative Uranus, it will help you tap into a vision that is unique—think something you’ve potentially never done before! 2022 might just be the year you bring that vision to life.

By January 14, you’ll be in the midst of the first Mercury retrograde of 2022! This time, Mercury—planet of communication—will retrograde through extraverted and individualistic Aquarius, bringing your attention to the social dynamics that play a large role in your life. This retrograde could reveal that changing yourself to fit in can leave you feeling hollow. If could also reveal that refusing to cooperate can block you from the support of a community. It’s good to be self-sufficient, but humans need each other!

With so much heavy introspection, the Full Moon in Cancer on January 27 provides you with some much-needed emotional catharsis and comfort. The moon rules over sensitive and caring Cancer, which makes this full moon that much more special. As it forms a trine with dreamy Neptune, it will deepen your compassion. But as it opposes dark and transformative Pluto, it could bring complex emotions to the surface, opening you up to a deeper form of healing. Crying is good for you! Let it all out!

You’ll feel a shift begin by January 19, when the sun enters eccentric and trendsetting Aquarius, giving you some distance from your emotions as you cleanse your mind. Believe in your ability to pioneer something bold and revolutionary! On January 24, courageous Mars will enter go-getter Capricorn, putting some real power in your engine. If you can dream it, you can achieve it, because Mars in Capricorn will help you get off to a solid start

As the month comes to a close, the energy of the ongoing Mercury retrograde will shift gears! On January 25, Mercury will re-enter stoic and power-hungry Capricorn, which could bring on some ego-centric conversations. Remember look outside of yourself—true communication is never about winning the argument. As Mercury joins forces with ruthless Pluto on January 28, these conversations will intensify, revealing so much about how you can use your ego to your betterment, not your detriment.

The first month of 2022 may put you to the test, but don’t worry; no one’s grading you. These retrogrades are simply revealing what needs work, giving you a manual for how you can make the rest of the year count!



Aries

On January 2, a new moon will spark something in your 10th house of career, inspiring you to work towards the goals that provide you recognition, fulfillment and luxury. Read your full January horoscope here.

Taurus

On January 2, a new moon will blast through your expansive ninth house, tapping into your need for more. There’s so much to see and so much to learn! Read your full January horoscope here.

Gemini

On January 2, a new moon will set change in motion by activating your eighth house of transformation. Let go of what’s not your responsibility anymore! Read your full January horoscope here.

Cancer

Your month begins with an opportunity to start over. On January 2, a new moon will bring inspiration to your seventh house of partnerships, helping you heal your relationship dynamics. Read your full January horoscope here.

Leo

On January 2, a new moon will rejuvenate your sixth house of health and regimen, prompting you to make taking care of yourself a much bigger priority. Read your full January horoscope here.

Virgo

A new moon on January 2 will light a flame in your fifth house of creativity, encouraging you to reconnect with your artistic side. Read your full January horoscope here.

Libra

On January 2, a new moon in your cozy fourth house will give you a better understanding of the type of TLC your heart needs. Read your full January horoscope here.

Scorpio

On January 2, a new moon will send electricity to your third house of communication, helping you intellectually connect with other on a deeper level. Read your full January horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You may feel ready to get the ball rolling on January 2, when a new moon encourages you to start setting goals that support your financial needs. Read your full January horoscope here.

Capricorn

On January 2, a new moon in Capricorn will send thunder into your heart, tapping into your potential and your desire to change for the better. Read your full January horoscope here.

Aquarius

On January 2, a new moon will rise in your spiritual 12th house, bringing your inner self to the surface and helping you release your emotions! Read your full January horoscope here.

Pisces

On January 2, a new moon will spark something new in your 11th house of community, enhancing your desire to become a stronger participant in the cliques and groups you’re involved with. Read your full January horoscope here.