Your January Horoscope Reveals How Your New Year Begins, So Buckle Up

Scroll To See More Images

January 2021 is upon us, so get ready to turn the page in the great big book of your life to a whole new chapter! You might already be noticing just how different this year will look from the last. Hang on tight to your New Years resolutions, because your January 2021 horoscope is here and it’s filled with changes. The sun may be in traditional, motivated and pragmatic Capricorn, but it’s clear the cosmos have a few tricks up their sleeve.

The year begins with more than a few planetary shifts! On January 6, passionate Mars finally leaves behind Aries and enters Taurus! Mars has been in Aries since June of 2020, so this change is well overdue and is sure to shake things up. During this transit, you may feel slow to start as patience and critical thinking take precedence over your more impulsive, competitive side.

However, once you’ve got your mind set on a goal, you’ll stick to it for the long haul. January 8 also packs a vibrant punch when messenger Mercury enters social and eccentric Aquarius, encouraging progressive thinking and extraverted communication. It’s also when romantic Venus enters ambitious, committed Capricorn, encouraging you to put effort into your love life, helping you and your partner achieve total power couple status.

There’s a lot of energy bouncing around by January 13. The New Moon in Capricorn unfolds as a moment of deep reflection and manifestation, releasing you from your past and giving you the push you need to achieve your goals. Anything you start under this new moon will get a major boost of potential, so go big! That said, the energy will definitely be tense thanks to Mars forming a square with inhibiting Saturn. This can stall things and lead to frustrating obstacles and challenges, but be patient and remember, delayed gratification will always yield powerful results! January 13 is also when Venus will form a trine with innovative Uranus, which could very well spark a romantic affair or a beautiful friendship with someone totally unique.

Life gets more and more intense as the month goes along. By January 17, expansive Jupiter and unpredictable Uranus will form a square, initiating surprises and unexpected turns that may send shockwaves through your reality. And after the sun enters visionary and progressive Aquarius on January 19, it only gets more wild. On January 20, Mars and Uranus will form a conjunction in Taurus, tapping into your desire for freedom and pushing you to liberate yourself from any limiting confines.

The month wraps up on a cliffhanger. The Full Moon in Leo radiates power, creativity and passion throughout the cosmos on January 29, leaving you with a deeper connection to your inner artist and romantic. This potent lunation is quickly followed by Mercury retrograde in Aquarius on January 30, launching you into February on a strange and unsettling note… a story that is to be continued. But in the meantime, enjoy the wild ride that is January 2021!