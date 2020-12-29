Your January Horoscope Reveals How Your New Year Begins, So Buckle Up

Scroll To See More Images
January 2021 is upon us, so get ready to turn the page in the great big book of your life to a whole new chapter! You might already be noticing just how different this year will look from the last. Hang on tight to your New Years resolutions, because your January 2021 horoscope is here and it’s filled with changes. The sun may be in traditional, motivated and pragmatic Capricorn, but it’s clear the cosmos have a few tricks up their sleeve.
The year begins with more than a few planetary shifts! On January 6, passionate Mars finally leaves behind Aries and enters Taurus! Mars has been in Aries since June of 2020, so this change is well overdue and is sure to shake things up. During this transit, you may feel slow to start as patience and critical thinking take precedence over your more impulsive, competitive side.
However, once you’ve got your mind set on a goal, you’ll stick to it for the long haul. January 8 also packs a vibrant punch when messenger Mercury enters social and eccentric Aquarius, encouraging progressive thinking and extraverted communication. It’s also when romantic Venus enters ambitious, committed Capricorn, encouraging you to put effort into your love life, helping you and your partner achieve total power couple status.
There’s a lot of energy bouncing around by January 13. The New Moon in Capricorn unfolds as a moment of deep reflection and manifestation, releasing you from your past and giving you the push you need to achieve your goals. Anything you start under this new moon will get a major boost of potential, so go big! That said, the energy will definitely be tense thanks to Mars forming a square with inhibiting Saturn. This can stall things and lead to frustrating obstacles and challenges, but be patient and remember, delayed gratification will always yield powerful results! January 13 is also when Venus will form a trine with innovative Uranus, which could very well spark a romantic affair or a beautiful friendship with someone totally unique.
Life gets more and more intense as the month goes along. By January 17, expansive Jupiter and unpredictable Uranus will form a square, initiating surprises and unexpected turns that may send shockwaves through your reality. And after the sun enters visionary and progressive Aquarius on January 19, it only gets more wild. On January 20, Mars and Uranus will form a conjunction in Taurus, tapping into your desire for freedom and pushing you to liberate yourself from any limiting confines.
The month wraps up on a cliffhanger. The Full Moon in Leo radiates power, creativity and passion throughout the cosmos on January 29, leaving you with a deeper connection to your inner artist and romantic. This potent lunation is quickly followed by Mercury retrograde in Aquarius on January 30, launching you into February on a strange and unsettling note… a story that is to be continued. But in the meantime, enjoy the wild ride that is January 2021!
Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle January, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.
Aries
Taurus
This month, it’s as if you’re waking up from a long, strange dream! Things really get going on January 6, when passionate Mars enters Taurus and injects you with energy, courage and the desire to prove yourself. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.
Gemini
January is a month for some profound reflection and introspection, Gemini! Get in touch with your inner warrior as ambitious Mars activates your 12th house of spirituality on January 6. This will encourage you to dig deep, connect with your intuition and understand what you’re feeling within. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.
Cancer
Leo
This month is all about winning, achieving and letting the world know exactly what you’re capable of, Leo. Passionate Mars makes an intense entrance into your 10th house of career on January 6, tinging this month with competition and diligence. Read your full Leo horoscope here.
Virgo
This month is unleashing the tiger within, Virgo. You’ll feel a reinvigorating shift on January 6, when ambitious Mars fires up your exotic and adventure-seeking ninth house, inspiring you to break away from the shackles of normalcy and spice up your reality with something different. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.
Libra
Your intuitive senses are tingling this month, Libra! Not only are you feeling ready to dominate the world when passionate Mars enters your eighth house of rebirth on January 6, but you’re also feeling spiritually connected while you do it. Prepare to feel both intensely psychic and extremely powerful. Read your full Libra horoscope here.
Scorpio
Your relationships are taking on an impactful, meaningful weight as this month begins. Passion will intensify both vivaciousness and volatility when combative Mars enters your your seventh house of partnerships on January 6. While this may increase conflicts regarding ego, it will definitely let you know who you truly care about. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.
Sagittarius
You’ve spent the past six months reconnecting with your creative center, Sagittarius. Now, it’s time to decide how you’re going to bring you creative ideas to life. As of January 6, ambitious Mars will activate your productive sixth house, igniting your ability to use your energy and time wisely. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.
Capricorn
January is the month you’ve been waiting for, Capricorn. After a long and hard year, you’re about to have some fun and you’ve definitely earned it! Passionate Mars activates your creative, artistic fifth house on January 6, driving your desire to express yourself and get reacquainted with your inner chid. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.
Aquarius
As January begins, you’re feeling domestic and tapping into your inner Betty Crocker, Aquarius! After all, January 6 is when energetic Mars activates your cozy fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to spruce up your living space, make yourself a home-cooked meal and spend time with whoever you trust most. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.
Pisces
Expect to feel especially passionate about your thoughts and opinions this month, Pisces! Determined Mars enters your third house of communication on January 6, inspiring fierce intellectual debates and intensifying your thirst for the truth. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.