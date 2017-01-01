What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your January 2017 Horoscope

Anticipate a slow start to 2017. Not only is Mercury Retrograde until the 8th, but we’ve got lots of planets swimming in Pisces this month. This is fabulous for artistic ventures, taking action towards restoration, and deep healing; however, don’t expect traditional New Year vibes.

A New Moon in progressive Aquarius on the evening of the 27th—7:07pm EST, to be exact—proffers a moment of still and our optimistic fresh start, which coincidentally is when Mercury clears retrograde territory. The collective engine revs into gear on the 28th, when Mars moves into dynamic, fiery Aries.

Until then, it’s good to mull over events from last year, processing the huge changes. The bright sun spotlights powerful Pluto on the 7th, exposing the shift, then Mercury meets the potent energy, bringing comprehension on the 29th.

A challenging Full Moon on the 12th will prove highly emotional, with home and heritage proving to be a big theme, while the 13th has silver-screen status: dramatic, glamorous, and spectacular.

