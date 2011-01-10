January Editorials: Best of The Month in Glossies

We may traffic in the online traffic game, but our love of print will never abate. January is historically a slim month for glossies, what with December issues being a bit thicker and a general feeling of not wanting to spend so much by consumers post-Holidays.
Though there’s a bit less to work with doesn’t mean there aren’t stellar editorials ripe for tearing out and saving forever. We went through them in case you didn’t have the time and chose the best of the best – from Vogues in Australia and Numeros in China, Lily with a bird, the realization that Lara Stone is an art form and Kiera Knightly all mustachioed.
Best Use Of Celebrity:
Keira Knightley is playful, cool and has her face written on for Vogue Italia, shot by Ellen von Unwerth.
Best Model Compilation:
Steven Meisel shot Freja Beha Erichsen, Arizona Muse, Kinga Rajzak, Sessilee Lopez, Fei Fei Sun, Herieth Paul and Anais Mali for Vogue Italia in the perfectly titled, The Power of Glamour.
Best Model Gone Sporty:
Maryna Linchuk in Vogue Germany by Greg Kadel takes Jil Sander, Michael Kors, and Prada to an athletic chic place.
Oddest Use of Flowers:
Milou van Groesen was photographed by Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello for Numéro #119. Rather creative, no?
Best in Beauty:
Vizor Magazine did a cool colorful Kiss and Makeup shoot for the first issue of the mag, shot by Herring and Herring, featuring Julia Goncharenko and Daniela Botero.
Best Makeout Scene:
Adrian Mesko shot Alys Hale for Vogue Australia, making moves on a statue.
Most Fine Art Esque:
Taki Bibelas shot Auguste Abeliunaite in what looks all beach in winter for Marie Claire Italia. I heart it.
Best In Brooklyn:
Coco Rocha is all perfectly executed expresssions in Elle Italia shot by Michael Sanders in Williamsburg.
Best Eyes Wide Shut:
Elle Ukraine lensed by Alexei Kolpakovs and shot in the halls of Ukraines National Opera House is all mysterious and Kubrick.
Best Use of Erin Wasson:
Santiago Esteban shot the Texan for Elle Spain. It's very rock and roll and fun and light.
Best 70s:
Patricia van der Vliet in Vogue Russia. by Mariano Vivanco has Prada and Gucci and makes me want to go to a thrift shop. Hotness.
Best Natalie Portman Dancing:
Vogue US lensed by Peter Lindbergh in Spreading Her Wings. So pretty!
Best Acknowledgement That Lara is Basically Art:
Mario Testino lensed the beauty for Vogue US shot at Italys Castello di Vicarello to truly beautiful results.
Best Use of Animal:
Lily Donaldson in Harpers Bazaar US by Terry Richardson with an owl. Amaze.