January Editorials: Best of The Month in Glossies

We may traffic in the online traffic game, but our love of print will never abate. January is historically a slim month for glossies, what with December issues being a bit thicker and a general feeling of not wanting to spend so much by consumers post-Holidays.

Though there’s a bit less to work with doesn’t mean there aren’t stellar editorials ripe for tearing out and saving forever. We went through them in case you didn’t have the time and chose the best of the best – from Vogues in Australia and Numeros in China, Lily with a bird, the realization that Lara Stone is an art form and Kiera Knightly all mustachioed.