Couples Beware: January Is Prime Break-Up Season

Couples beware: January is a tough month for relationships. According to a new study from the folks at British discount site Vouchercloud, the first month of the year is the most common month for break-ups, with nearly a fifth of all couples who split deciding to do so throughout the month.

The motto “new year, new you” must really prompt people to take a long look at their relationships and reevaluate. Plus, we’re willing to bet that lots of unhappy couples who might have otherwise split in November or December find themselves sticking it out to get through Thanksgiving and Christmas with their families.

Couples who were polled also cited financial stresses, seasonal depression, and the desire to start the year fresh as reasons for their breakups.