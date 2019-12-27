According to Your January Horoscope, This Might Just Be the Best New Year Ever

Scroll To See More Images

Ring, ring, sweet signs. Your January 2020 horoscopes are calling and not leaving a voicemail, because that is something that only doctors’ offices and serial killers do. We have a lot to look forward to this year—new, big beginnings; awakenings; and deep, transformative growth. Yes, that is true of every year, but with this new decade, everything is magnified. We are more connected than ever, although right now, these connections are shallow. Insubstantial comments and ‘likes’ on a Facebook picture from an old coworker. In 2020 and beyond, the shallow will fall away, leaving us with deeper meanings.

But first, I need to address something: the fact that the year 2020 definitely feels fake. Just looking at that number on the screen, it’s like some undecipherable binary code not meant to be cracked. But crack it I shall! And why not? I am still in the midst of the revolution I decided to start in December, wherein I took my anger and hurts and irritations from circa 2016 and put them right front and center where I could see the whites of their eyes.

It’s 2020, and I am not fucking around.

With Saturn as the ruling planet for 2020, Capricorn will continue to keep us focused on achieving important goals and persevering. This month (and year!) will challenge us to do our best, and the energy will give us that extra razzle dazzle to get it done.

You’ve probably already read a million articles about the new year—some good, some bad, and hopefully a few that were slightly unhinged and made you think. There is always an uproar for a new year, and everyone has an opinion about it. My opinion? Shit slaps. Yes, it can absolutely be just another holiday that makes us feel less worthy and important than ever. But! It doesn’t have to be.

For the last few years, I’ve taken to writing down my monthly highlights in my phone’s notes app. It feels less serious than if it were its own word document, so I keep it casual. Think friends with benefits, but with less emotional unavailability. I write down a few bullet points of cool shit I did, things that happened, movies and books that were good, and occasionally, a really excellent story of something someone did while drunk. Then I read it all over on Jan. 1, and it makes me feel like a million bucks. I love it. That’s what I need to feel excited for the future and thankful for the past.

Looking at this month and the new year and decade ahead, I hope you feel excited. Good things, as always, are coming to you.

Your January 2020 Horoscope:

Aries –

This January may bring up feelings of anticipation for the year ahead—rejoice! New experiences abound this month, making you feel alive. Electric. Savor this energy and channel it into taking on new challenges or breaking new ground in relationships, romantic or otherwise. Lean into newness and learning. A beginner’s mind and strong foundation will serve you now more than ever before.

Taurus –

Identity is a hugely important aspect of a person’s life, and your identity may come into question this January. Remember that identity is formed, not found. You can love football and be a vegan and a passionate coder who also enjoys 10-pin bowling. It’s all up to you. Aesthetics are fine for Instagram—but not everything in life will fit neatly into a box or pre-packaged personality.

Gemini –

This month will have you thinking about the future in new and exciting ways. Your old ideas of self may no longer fit into the vision of the life you have now—and that’s OK. Stay flexible and open. Continue to play to your strengths (extroversion, intelligence, wit, and communication) to find out what works right now. You can fix it all later.

Cancer –

You’re ready for something new, but you’re not sure what. Higher education is one option, but so is dating, taking up yoga, or telling a shitty friend that you love them but no longer feel the need to raise a grown adult. If you’re not sure what you need, pause. Wait. Think. The answers will come exactly when they are supposed to. Remember that a challenge is all in perspective: Dread will almost always make it awful, and a healthy mindset can be transformative.

Leo –

After the holidays and new year, you may be feeling a little wilted—but determined. Remember that even at your worst, you are magnanimous and wonderful. Over time, slow and steady almost always wins. Even if you don’t feel the momentum of this month as much as you want—keep going. Even if it’s at a snail’s pace, it’s something. Your mental health and self-worth are things that deserve your attention just as much as any future dream.

Virgo –

While on the outside, your circumstances may not look that different from the month or year before—a lot is brewing beneath the surface for you, Virgo. The mind needs to be stretched and worked just as much as our bodies do to stay limber and healthy. So practice mindfulness and positive self-talk. Do the hard, slogging work of getting your brain to be healthy and helpful to you. Real change comes from the inside, out.

Libra –

Patience, sweet Libra. Things are moving, maybe quickly and maybe not. The point is as long as you’re moving forward, let the pace continue as-is. You will get to your destination, but it’s possible you aren’t ready yet. Try not to rush and pull at strings and situations that require time and reflection. Trust that the abundance of the universe will provide, as long as you are doing your best and living up to your values.

Scorpio –

Your hard work will be recognized this month, Scorpio. Try not to brush it off or qualify all that you do for yourself and others. Celebrate in whatever ways feel meaningful to you, and remember that the things that you are proud of and bring you joy do not have to make sense to other people.

Sagittarius –

Familial relationships might be on your mind this month, Sagittarius. Because of all the shared family history, shared highs and lows, and our behavioral and mental patterns—we can sometimes avoid our families for fear of judgement or having someone we care about be disappointed in us. I think, in a lot of cases, our relationships with our families can reveal a lot about how we relate to everyone else in the world. If you are withholding, oversharing, co-dependent, or non-forgiving with your family—how do you treat yourself?

Capricorn –

This is YOUR YEAR, Capricorn! First of all, happy birthday month! You are wise and wonderful, and your steady presence in others’ lives does not go unnoticed. I hope you feel good this month, and that you have plenty of time to spend with the people who love you. Articulating your feelings may not always be easy—you may prefer logic and spreadsheets and spending quality time to not talking. But use your voice. Say I love you. The more you say it, the more real it becomes.

Aquarius –

You have big plans for this year. And given Saturn’s placement and Capricorn’s energy, you’ll probably succeed. Remember that to change your life, you have to do more than want it very badly. You have to do things differently, everyday. You have to persevere even when you are tired and sad and nothing seems to be moving forward. It is so hard, I know. But on the other side lives the life you truly want and truly, ohmygod, deserve.

Pisces –

Work may be at the forefront of your mind this month, and what great timing! You have a big, emotional desire to get issues resolved and try new things. Avoid friction with co-workers by having realistic expectations and keeping things light this month. I am all for the nitty-gritty in life—but keeping work professional and pleasant will yield many more returns.

The new year is here, and with it will come its own magic and hardships (and planetary SNAFUs). All we can do is our best. I’m rooting for all of you and all of us and our own, private revolutions.

Love, love, love.