Just in: Your January 2019 Horoscope

Whether you’re battling a holiday hangover or already revved up for a new year, this January 2019 horoscope has tons in store for all the signs. As numerology dictates, the New Year will bring focus to communication, collaboration and creativity. Write these words down and tape them to your mirror—you’ll be seeing them over and over again in every facet of life.

And honestly, don’t be afraid to use your January 2019 horoscope to plan ahead. How can you infuse your lifestyle with more joy and intention? (For me, step one is to eat all the fancy cheese and wear exclusively gold for the month because I am a Walking Nightmare Person! Sorry not sorry—astrology makes the rules, I just follow.)

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With a new moon in Capricorn on January 5, I’m seeing red and twin flames. With so much energy and emotion, you may experience the culmination of unfinished business. Try and let go of projects, people and ideas that leave you feeling tangled up and drained. Now is the time for acceptance, so new energy and flow can surround you for the next step in your journey.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Following the theme of 2019, you will notice a need for communication with partners and close friends this month. While it can be a blessing to be a chill air sign, you can sometimes give off a vibe of being icy or standoffish. Being vulnerable is a huge part of building trust and maintaining a healthy, reciprocal relationship. So speak up, sweet Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You will be surrounded by people this month, Pisces; some supportive and some not. Choose where to direct your energy and attention. Spend time now cultivating what is important to you—autonomy, career, people, romance, hobbies—and you will bask in the results later this year. Take a deep breath and trust.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

While winter can be a time of social hibernation for some of the signs, you might find old friends, acquaintances and relationships surfacing from the past. Don’t be afraid to prioritize your goals and health as these new dynamics crop up in your life. True friends and family will recognize your growth and support your decisions to put yourself first. Now is a time for renovation and shaking up your space and routines.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your itch to travel may seem overwhelming, so pair that feeling and urge to an action: Plan. No idea is too outrageous for you, Taurus. Get out a notebook and spend the time creating a plan of action—whether it be a new business idea, traveling or lifestyle choice. You will have the motivation to follow through, if only you just get started.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

It’s been a whirlwind of a holiday season for you, Gemini. While you love to talk and socialize, don’t be afraid to go deeper with your relationships. It’s OK to disrupt toxic relationships or negative ways of thinking and dealing with situations. Hold yourself and others to the same high but human standards.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Your thoughtful nature and compassion can sometimes hold you up, Cancer. But that’s a tired narrative. This year, make decisions. Choose action. Know that it won’t always go according to plan, but that the best parts of our lives are often the ones that we don’t even expect to come. This month is a new chapter for you. It’s up to you if you want a romantic comedy or one of those dramas where everyone it a privileged navel-gazer and it somehow still wins an Emmy.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There is so much alignment this month for you Leo, beginning with the new year and your desire for a completely fresh start. Don’t just drop back into the same old grooves. If you want to change everything—do it. Maybe not right this second, but begin to find ways to supplement your income and focus on making every gorgeous thought in your big, beautiful brain HAPPEN.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Romance is here, and it’s making itself comfortable all up in your life. You may already have a new love interest, or perhaps things are heating up with a friend or partner. There is also potential for a new living arrangement. There are a lot of metaphorical (and physical) walls this month for you, Virgo. Pay attention. Who are you letting in?

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This month might feel like a blast from the past—waves of sentimentality and nostalgia abound, dear Libra. But the beautiful thing is that you get to decide what to let in and what to let go. Maybe this is a reminder that you used to love to draw or play piano. When is the last time you did something you did as a kid? This can serve as your reminder. But remember: Just because something helped you survive in the past doesn’t mean it continues to serve you. Get out of your comfort zone and trust that you know yourself well enough to recognize what you need.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

I see a little domesticity rearing up for you this month, Scorpio. As you focus on your basic needs and security, there may be some inner turmoil. Just because you’re creating a future for yourself doesn’t mean that spontaneity and freedom are a thing of the past. The truth is, when you create stability for yourself, you have more room than ever to chase passion and big, hairy ideas that scare you. You’re doing great, Scorpio. Keep going!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your focus is more on the micro-level for this moon, Sagittarius. Consider examining the small moments in your day. From morning routines to how you eat—sitting, standing, shoveling in fast food in your car while you rush to work—you may be feeling a disconnect with your values. This is not just cosmic background noise! Do more of what you love, and slow down to savor the inconsequential. It is often the most meaningful moments that look like drudgery from the outside.

As always, self-love and acceptance are key to manifesting a life full of joy and growth. By bringing thoughtfulness and an open heart into January—all signs will see the light. And even if it is only a glimmer, it is enough.

If your monthly horoscope doesn’t resonate, be sure to check your rising sign.