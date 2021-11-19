Janet Jackson’s Net Worth Proves Why She’s the Queen the Pop—Here’s How Much She Makes Today

As one of the most important pop artists of our time, it only makes sense that Janet Jackson‘s net worth is as impressive as it is today. Of course, it wasn’t always this way, as Janet has faced her fair share of struggles in the industry—be it growing up in the shadow of her older brother Michael or her infamous Super Bowl Halftime show performance.

Janet Jackson, who was born on May 16, 1966, in Gary, Indiana, is the tenth and youngest child of the famous Jackson family. Her brothers Michael Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson

and Marlon Jackson made up the Jackson 5, a musical group founded by their father, Joe Jackson. Not long after her brothers signed a record deal with Motown in March 1969, Janet’s own musical career kicked off. She began performing on the family variety show, The Jacksons, in 1976, before going on to act in other projects and sitcoms throughout the ’70s and ’80s like Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes and A New Kind of Family.

In 1982, Janet’s father and family manager, Joe, landed her a recording contract with A&M Records. Still just a teenager at the time, Janet went on to release her first two albums Janet Jackson and Dream Street in 1982 and 1984, respectively, under A&M Records. After the release of her sophomore album, however, Janet stopped working with her family, telling the Boston Globe in 1997, “I just wanted to get out of the house, get out from under my father, which was one of the most difficult things that I had to do.” For her third album, Janet teamed up with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for an attempt at crossover pop success, while still incorporating elements of R&B, funk and industrial beats. The result was 1986’s Control, which sold over 10 million copies and quickly shot up to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Janet’s next album, Rhythm Nation 1814, was even more successful, with many fans considering the record to still be her magnum opus today. Rhythm Nation peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified sixfold Platinum after selling over 12 million copies worldwide. Her “Rhythm Nation” World Tour, meanwhile, became the most successful debut world tour in history. Following this massive success, Janet was dubbed the “Queen of Pop” and signed a new multimillion-dollar deal with Virgin Records, reportedly making her the highest-paid recording artist at the time. But can the same be said for Janet Jackson’s net worth today?

Since her Rhythm Nation days, Janet’s music style has continued to grow and change—and so has her net worth. For everything we know about Janet Jackson’s net worth and salary today, just keep on reading up ahead.

How much was Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Halftime Show salary?

In 2004, Janet Jackson was chosen by the National Football League and MTV to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside surprise guest, Justin Timberlake. Janet performed a medley of her hit singles, along with Justin’s “Rock Your Body” during the set. The performance was going well until a last-minute costume trick went wrong: Justin, who was only meant to rip off Janet’s top to reveal her bra underneath, accidentally tore through both layers of clothing and exposed the “Rhythm Nation” singer’s right breast to over 140 million viewers watching around the world.

The moment sent ripples through the media, with many blaming the incident on Janet herself. According to Rolling Stone, CBS forced Janet to make a public apology for the incident. The singer released a video apology, telling audiences, “The decision to have a costume reveal at the end of my halftime show performance was made after final rehearsals. MTV was completely unaware of it. It was not my intention that it go as far as it did. MTV, CBS, [and] the NFL had no knowledge of this whatsoever and unfortunately, the whole thing went wrong in the end. I apologize to anyone offended, including the audience, MTV, CBS and the NFL.”

Justin, for his part, initially shrugged off the criticism before releasing a brief statement of apology: “I am sorry that anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance of the Super Bowl. It was not intentional and is regrettable.” Even after apologizing for what was ultimately an accident, however, Janet continued to face sexist and racist backlash which negatively affected her career prospects for years to come. (For more details, the 2021 documentary by The New York Times Presents, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, dives into the aftermath of this event on Janet’s career.)

Despite the intense scrutiny that followed Janet, many fans have wondered if she was at least compensated for the Halftime Show itself. However, it seems this moment occurred without any recompense for Janet. As it turns out, the National Football League doesn’t actually pay artists for performing during the halftime show. As a spokesperson for the NFL told Forbes in 2016, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.” Instead, the NFL considers the halftime show as free advertising for artists, as they can often expect to see extra sales and streams following their performance—though the effect was largely more negative for Janet than even her guest star, Justin Timberlake.

What is Janet Jackson’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Janet Jackson’s net worth is $190 million as of 2021, making her one of the world’s richest music artists today. Janet has amassed this net worth thanks to a career spanning over four decades, with over 185 million records sold worldwide.

Her songs—like “Rhythm Nation,” “Nasty,” “All For You,” and more—have landed her multiple record-breaking accolades throughout her career, including the record for most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and the record as the only artist in history to have seven commercial singles from one album (off of her 1989 release, Rhythm Nation) to peak in the Top 5. Janet Jackson has since been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, while also holding some of the most awards of any pop star in history, including five Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards, 11 American Music Awards, and 8 Guinness World Records entries.