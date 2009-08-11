Jane’s Addiction Play at Lollapalooza

Working at a fashion company has turned me off to a few fashion trends formerly the industry deemed cool or noteworthy– most notably the fedora. (Working at a fashion company has also turned me off carbohydrates; bagels are the Devil’s doughy playground.) Dave Navarro meanwhile seems to insist the fedora is not a passing trend but a wardrobe staple. Ill advised notions; he has them.

Meanwhile, Dave Navarro, his fedora, and the rest of Jane’s Addiction closed Sunday night at Lollapalooza in Chicago. While it was rumored that Perry Farrell would be flying in via helicopter, he did not –one just flew over the crowd as Jane’s Addiction started their set.

From the backup burlesque dancers to bringing Joe Perry of Aerosmith on stage, Jane’s Addiction impressed audiences by hosting a genuine spectacle of a show. Despite the gaudy and extravagant performance, what amuses me most is that Farrell seethed about some “slut” in a monologue he ranted off before introducing his kids and girlfriend on stage… See? The greatest pleasures in life truly are free.

Below is Jane’s Addiction’s set list from the Chicago 2016 stage at Lollapalooza. Oh, and yes, Farrell did push a bid for the Olympics to come to Chicago in 2016.

Up the Beach

Mountain Song

Ain’t No Right

Three Days

Whores

Been Caught Stealing

Then She Did

Ocean Size

Ted, Just Admit It

Summertime Rolls

Stop!

Jane Says (with Joe Perry)