Jane’s Addiction Kick Off US Tour

My friends and I used to have this running joke about how even though we only shopped at chain retailers, we were enraged to see someone wearing the same Forever21 apple green shorts. God forbid, the economics of supply and demand hold true and you’re upstaged by someone in your outfit. We would stop, gasp, and turn to one another, “Ashley. That girl has your coat. Fight to the death for there can only be one Highlander.”

Well, apparently Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell feel the same way: there can only be one rock star in the band. During their performance Friday Night at West Palm Beach’s Cruzan Amphitheatre, Jane’s Addiction‘s Navarro and Farrell went back and forth vying to “out rock” the other. From standing atop the monitors to stripping off clothes, Navarro and Farrell competed for their fans’ attention and love. Farrell and Navarro haven’t performed together since Lollapalooza in 1991 and I have a sneaking suspicion jealousy is the underlying reason why.

Will this tension and ongoing competition to be Jane’s Addiction’s biggest rock star make or break the remainder of their tour? I mean, If that isn’t the tag line for a reality television show…

(PS: Apparently Perry Farrell pulled his calf muscle at his performance last night in Atlanta. Also, his wife is like 95% leg as evidenced in this photo from Spin Magazine. Holy shitake mushrooms.)