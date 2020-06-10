Janelle Monae’s Latest Slay Just Made Yellow The Must-Wear Color Of The Summer

Scroll To See More Images

While we typically rely on street style, runway looks and designer collections to point us in the direction of fashion trends, in the case of summer 2020, we’re take cues from one person and one person only: Janelle Monae. The singer has blessed us with myriad *delicious* ensembles in the past—I mean, insert every red carpet ensemble she’s ever worn here—but Janelle Monae’s yellow outfits in Variety are officially some of our all-time faves. Even if you aren’t typically swayed by what celebrities wear, you’ll likely want to scoop up a few yellow pieces after you see how well Monae rocks these golden looks.

Whether it’s classic sunshine yellow, marigold or mustard (Yes, there’s a difference between all three!), there’s no doubt about it: Yellow is the must-wear color of the summer—thanks to Janelle Monae. She looks good in just about any outfit she wears, but the cheery yellow hues the singer dons in Variety are a summery dream. Her long golden yellow jacket (worn as a dress!!) with matching hat is enough to make us want to throw out everything in our summer wardrobes and re-up with yellow clothing—and yellow clothing only.

In addition, Monae’s Variety shoot also featured a skin-tight yellow latex moment. Girl. It’s giving us serious summer dominatrix vibes, and we’re here for it all, baby. Looking like a boardroom boss who ~just so happens~ to keep a whip in her briefcase, Janelle Monae has officially made the case for yellow as the only color that matters this season.

Lucky for all of us, there are plenty of ways to shop yellow this summer. From blouses and dresses to shoes and bags, you can test out this must-wear color easily. Whether you like to play it cool and simple or prefer to go bold with statement-makers, you’re sure to find your new yellow favorite in the 10 shopping picks below.

1. Fields Of Gold Dress

Whether you wear this golden yellow dress with heeled booties, sandals or low-top sneakers, you’re sure to get plenty of compliments this summer.

2. Cropped Jumpsuit With Belt

The best part about a jumpsuit? It’s pants and shirt rolled into one—so you can create a chic ensemble with fewer components. This yellow jumpsuit is a seriously cute summer option.

3. Daffodil Smock Top

Pair this yellow smock top with high-waisted light wash jeans or a fitted midi skirt for an effortlessly cool summer ensemble.

4. Embossed Leather Hobo Bag

If you just want to add a little bit of yellow to your ensemble, try a seriously cool snake embossed leather hobo bag. It’s the statement accessory your summer wardrobe needs.

5. Cancun Jumpsuit

You can never have too many jumpsuits, and this yellow patterned option—with a chic wide-leg and belt—is a dreamy summer look.

6. Wrap Around Dress

A wrap dress is a summer must-have, and this mustard yellow beaut is here to look as good with a denim jacket and sneakers as it does with heels and statement earrings.

7. Larken Woven Flat

This yellow woven flat screams summer—and is sure to pair well with sundresses and denim cut-offs alike. Plus, you’ll stay comfortable for all your warm weather adventures without a high heel slowing you down.

8. Andros Dress

Show off those curves with this mustard yellow ribbed dress. Wear it with heels for date night or sneakers for a fun summer outing. Either way, you’ll look trendy and cute AF.

9. Ally Low Top Sneaker

In addition to sandals, sneakers are the comfy shoe of the summer. Stay on-trend with these yellow low-top sneakers perfect for wearing with just about anything in your closet.

10. Swiss Dot Blouse

This mustard yellow blouse can be easily dressed up or down for summer. Pair it with a midi skirt and heels for a night out or wear with high-waisted jeans for a low-key summer lunch.

