Janelle Monae Looked Like a Seriously Hot Optical Illusion at the Harper’s Bazaar PFW Gala

If there’s anyone who can walk into an event in the wildest outfit imaginable and look absolutely stunning, it’s Janelle Monae. The singer has the sartorial power of everyone in Hollywood put together, and Monae does not use that power lightly. Janelle Monae’s Paris Fashion Week 2020 outfits have been utterly delightful—But are we even surprised? During fashion month fall/winter 2019, the singer whipped out some of the best ensembles I’ve ever seen, and this year is no different. While we haven’t seen Monae at NYFW, London Fashion Week or Milan Fashion Week, they are finally making their appearance at Paris Fashion Week, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what looks the singer has in store.

At the Harper’s Bazaar Gala International de la Mode on Wednesday night, Janelle Monae stepped out in a seriously stunning Jean Paul Gaultier dress from his Fall/Winter 2019 Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show. This straight-off-the-runway look is basically the hottest optical illusion—leaving me both dizzy and delighted. Black, white and trippy all over, Janelle Monae’s dress is the sort of ensemble from which you can’t look away. (And frankly, I don’t want to.)

Plus, can we talk about those sleeves? This dress takes statement sleeves to an entirely new level, and I am loving it. Both the ends of the sleeves and the bottom of the dress feature black and white feathers which somehow offset some of the dizzying bodice pattern. All together, this dress is one gorgeous piece of art few other than Janelle Monae could pull off.

In addition to this black and white optical illusion, Janelle Monae was also seen in Paris wearing a black, white and red ensemble featuring the most interesting Ruslan Baginskiy red hat. Janelle Monae is definitely one to consistently rock hats and head-pieces, and so it comes as no surprise that the singer’s Paris Fashion Week ensembles would all (so far) feature a unique head-topper. Janelle Monae, you’ve done it again.