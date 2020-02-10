Janelle Monae Handled Their Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Scroll To See More Images

Like a pro. Janelle Monae’s Oscars 2020 wardrobe malfunction was no big deal. The “Make Me Feel” singer, 34, opened the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 2, with a musical sketch about this year’s nominees. They started the performance by taking to the stage in a black suit before singing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor? from the the 2019 film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

However, as Monae changed their outfit from black jacket to a red cardigan, they struggled to take off the blazer, which resulted in a button on her white shirt popping open. Then, after they finally got the jacket off, Monae had trouble hanging it on a coat rack before putting on the red cardigan to complete their Mr. Rogers-esque look.

However, the wardrobe malfunction was NBD for the Moonlight actor, who buttoned their shirt back on before they belted out the rest of the song. “Let’s make the most of this beautiful day, we’re here at the Oscars, so might as well stay!” Monae sang before making their way into the audience and giving their top hat to Tom Hanks, who played Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Fans took notice of Monae’s wardrobe malfunction and tweeted how relatable it was for such an often unrelatable awards show. “Janelle Monae’s button-down opening by the bust is tonight’s most relatable moment where my DD and ups at? #Oscars,” comedian Michelle Collins tweeted. Another user added, “Janelle Monáe’s unclasped button is the best thing to happen to me in a long time.” One more tweeted, “Janelle Monae fixing her chest shirt button on national television is all of us. #Oscars.”

Of course, Monae’s wardrobe malfunction wasn’t the only viral moment to come from their performance. Fans also pointed out Leonardo DiCaprio’s awkward singing, which became a meme from the awards show.