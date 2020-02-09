Janelle Monae’s Dramatic Oscars Look Is Basically a Disco Ball for the Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

There’s one celebrity I can always count on to wear something absolutely incredible on any red carpet, and it’s none other than Janelle Monae. Seriously, the Jean Paul Gaultier dress the artist wore to the 2019 Grammys might have been my favorite ensemble of that year. I knew Janelle Monae’s 2020 Oscars look would rock my damn world once again, and boy, was I beyond correct. The singer stepped out on the red carpet wearing a sparkly silver gown, and—no joke—I’m thirsty as hell.

Janelle Monae looked ridiculously good when they arrived to the 2020 Academy Awards in a stunning head-to-toe sparkly silver look from Ralph Lauren. The dress featured a hood, too, creating the ultimate all-over sparkly effect. I’m constantly in awe of the ensembles Janelle Monae wears due to the fact that they’re always creative and break gender stereotypes. (Monae recently came out as non-binary, too!) This gorgeous silver ensemble has become one of my instant favorites—Although one could argue I’d say that about any Janelle Monae outfit. Either way, this red carpet look is a good one.

Adding fuel to the sartorial fire, Monae wore a gorgeous (and shiny) collar necklace. And, amping up the cool-factor in the ensemble, the singer also added a classic red lip and smoky eye. Janelle Monae always looks incredible, but this outfit is one for the books.

While Janelle Monae isn’t nominated for any 2020 Oscars, the singer is performing at the awards. Monae is always an audience favorite when it comes to performances at awards shows, so I have high hopes that this will be a show to remember. If the singer’s performance is as good as their red carpet look, we are in for a real treat—and probably a major thirst trap.