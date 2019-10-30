Janelle Monae’s Sparkly See-Through Dress Has Me Feeling Some Type of Way

Scroll To See More Images

Plenty of celebrities are exceptional dressers, but there’s no one quite like my queen Janelle Monae. The singer, actress and over-all icon consistently blesses us with the most incredible ensembles through both her street style (Need I remind you she is always best dressed at every fashion week?) and spicy red carpet looks. And on Tuesday night, at the Harriet premiere, Janelle Monae’s dress shone like a thousand suns—if those suns were sparkly and (Be still my heart!!) totally see-through. Monae has once again blessed us all with her impeccable sartorial chops, and frankly, I’m in love.

I mean, does anyone else hear a sultry and romantic Sam Smith song playing in the background when they think about Janelle Monae in a see-through dress, or is that just me? The singer and actress has wooed me without even trying in this sparkly black and silver Honayda gown, and suddenly I’m seeing stars. Typically, it’s Janelle Monae wearing suits that really EFFs me up, but this gorgeous dress is doing it for me today. I could stare at Monae in this sexy ensemble for hours—and who’s to say I won’t? The sleeves! The sparkly details! The glamour of it all! I can’t look away.

When you move in a little closer, too, you’ll see just how incredible the details on Janelle Monae’s outfit truly are. Not only is the dress beaded and sparkled to absolute perfection, but her hair, makeup and jewelry are also incredible. With simple eyes and a pop of pink on her lips, Janelle Monae looks fresh-faced and ready for her starring role. The dangly earrings are just the perfect amount of added glam to the look as well. And let us not forget about the fact that the singer and actress has rhinestones in! Her! Hair! If this is not a perfect red carpet ensemble, I truly do not know what is. Janelle Monae has my heart forever.