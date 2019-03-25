Janelle Monae and Bebe Rexha Wore Coordinating Outfits to the Kid’s Choice Awards and I’m Crying

Scroll To See More Images

Some celebrity pairings are ones you didn’t know you needed until you see them. While I’m a huge fan of both Bebe Rexha and Janelle Monae, I didn’t realize how much I loved them until I saw them together—and subsequently freaked the fuck out. Seeing Bebe Rexha and Janelle Monae together at the 2019 Kid’s Choice Awards felt like watching two talented angels become lifelong friends. Am I being dramatic? Maybe, but I haven’t even mentioned the ~best~ part of this pairing: the two singers wore coordinating outfits. So, whatever—I totally have a right to be dramatic about this.

As they got ready to present an award together at the Kid’s Choice Awards, Rexha and Monae literally glowed together backstage—Rexha in a neon yellow top and blazer and Monae with coordinating neon yellow earrings and nails. I’m not crying; you’re crying. I don’t know whether or not this outfit coordination was planned, but I don’t really care. It happened and that’s all that matters.

Both singers looked seriously stunning in their Kid’s Choice Awards ensembles, but put them together and they’re mind blowing. Janelle Monae opted for only hints of neon to accentuate her black and white plaid blazer dress—one of my personal favorite trends.

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha went full neon in a bright top and blazer on top of black pants and boots. Just like Monae, Rexha loves to go bold AF. Seriously, why haven’t we seen these two together until now? They’re a match made in sartorial heaven.

Now that I’ve seen Bebe Rexha and Janelle Monae together, all I can think about is how amazing a song collaboration between the two of them would be. They’re both total powerhouses in the fashion and music industries, and if I don’t see more of them hanging out or working together, I don’t know how I’ll survive. If you’re reading this, Bebe and Janelle, you know what to do.