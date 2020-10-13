Jana Kramer Accuses Her Husband of Cheating After a Follower DMs Her Saying Their Friend Had Sex With Him

Not the first time. Jana Kramer accused Mike Caussin of cheating after a DM from a follower, who said that their friend had sex with her husband. Oy.

In an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast on Sunday, October 11, Kramer revealed that she received a DM from an anonymous follower who claimed that Caussin cheated on her again. “The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM,” Kramer said. “I think — I told my therapist this — I almost have this weird PTSD where I go through my DMs, almost looking to see if the truth is gonna prevail in the DM again. I have this fear when I go through my DMs. … It just said, ‘Mike cheated again, I’m sorry.’ And I looked at the person’s profile, it had zero followers, so it’s like they just made this account. So, I reached out.”

Kramer went on to explain that she started to message the follower, who said that her friend had unprotected sex with Caussin, but didn’t have proof. “The really sucky thing about it is that my default can’t go to ‘There’s no way.’ That’s where it hurts the most, where I can’t just go, ‘I trust him 1000%. He would never do that,’” Kramer said. “I think that’s where it stung…I started DMing this person. They’re telling me things that maybe, could make sense or maybe, could be wrong. She said a few things about his hometown and I’m like, OK, they could just look that up on the internet. She said something about, ‘He’s got a secret device,’ which has always been a fear of mine, that maybe he has some secret device that he talks to other people on.”

Kramer then said that waited a few days before she asked her husband about the rumors. Before she confronted him, however, Kramer said she “searched the freakin’ house” for the alleged secret cellphone Caussin kept from her. “I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be looking under the bed or going through his drawers trying to find this secret device. Who knows if it’s even real?’” she said. “Like, how do I deal with this? We’re coming off a high, and now this? But I can’t ignore it completely because of our history,” she explained. “There’s not enough stuff in the bank to trust his word 1000 percent, because of the stuff last year and that sucks. So I’m just kind of, like, stuck.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Caussin has been accused of cheating on Kramer. In September 2016, news broke that the couple had separated after Kramer caught him cheating. The couple reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017. They share two children: Jolie and Jace. During their time apart, Caussin said that he received treatment for his sex addiction. On the episode of her podcast, Kramer opened up about how her husband’s infidelity affected their relationship.

“In the past, I’ve grabbed his phone and thrown it across the room and shattered it,” she said. “I can’t get frustrated because she’s not talking to me so I was like, ‘OK, I have to do my work now and not be codependent and try to take on her feelings.’ I just had to walk away and sit with it,” he shared. “Once she finally told me last night, it crushed me because it sucks.…It sucks that she can’t default to trusting me. It sucks that I’ve done what I’ve done in the past to create that in a relationship right now. My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she’d be able to bring it to me and we’d almost be able to, like, laugh about it because there is that much trust in the bank. But I didn’t fault her at all for questioning me for still trying to figure these things out. When she told me she searched the house, it’s just, like, my heart sank because I just felt so bad for my wife to have to feel these things and it’s a direct correlation to things I’ve done in the past.”

In the episode, Caussin also told listeners that he doesn’t think his wife believes him that he didn’t cheat again. “I don’t think she fully believes me yet,” he said.

Kramer then told listeners that Caussin is right. “I have a hard time believing it, but I also don’t at the same time,” she said.