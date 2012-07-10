Jane Fonda at 74: Frisky in the Bedroom & Fearless on the Red Carpet

How can you not love Jane Fonda? The 74 year-old Hollywood veteran has been through it all — and lived to tell the tale. In fact, she’s lived to tell the tale in a very chic way. While a great time for many people her age is flying south for the winter and hitting up the early bird special, Jane’s idea of fun is attending the legendary Vanity Fair Oscar party with her boyfriend, Richard Perry.

Oh, and her other idea of fun is having a lot of sex with said boyfriend. After numerous failed marriages, Jane says she has finally found the missing link in her life. “At 74, I have never had such a fulfilling sex life. When I was young I had so many inhibitions – I didn’t know what I desired,” she told Hello! Magazine.

If Jane is any indication, than everyone has a lot to look forward to in their later years. She also has not let age impact her style — in fact, her recent red carpet appearances were more on trend and daring than many starlets in their 20s. Click through the gallery above to get a look at what exactly we’re talking about!