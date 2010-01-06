Jane Aldridge Designs for Gryphon And 12 More Great Trenches

Jane Aldridge has accomplished a lot in her young career. Designing a collection of shoes for Urban Outfitters and appearing in StyleCaster’s site relaunch video are only a few of her marks on the industry thus far. Taking her career to the next level, Jane and her mom designed a unique trench coat in collaboration with Gryphon. The adorable bell sleeves add an avant-garde edge to an otherwise predictable design.

Jane’s not the only one that has us hooked on a unique trench; we fell in love with Scott Schuman’s online campaign, Art-of-the-Trench, shot for Burberry at the end of ’09.

To go along with our trench obsession, here are our top 12 picks of great trenches from around the style web to take inspiration from the next time you have to update your classic:



StyleCaster



Shot by our very own Mark Iantosca on the streets of SoHo, NYC. Andrew Heid just happened to be strolling by when we snapped him in his TopMan trench.

The Sartorialist



How adorable are these mini-trenches?



Both of these amazing street style shots were taken by the infamous Scott Shuman for Burberry’s Art-of-the-Trench campaign in NYC. Love the army green trench with classic Burberry lining.

Style Clicker



A colorful fashion blog that captures fashion lovers, female and male alike. This gent gets style points for his navy trench and knit hat.

Lookbook.Nu



Lookbook.nu, is a style blog open to the public, allowing fashionista’s everywhere to upload their own pictures to be celebrated by all! We love this Copenhagen girl’s classic trench.

Hoyfashion



Hoy features street style from across the pond. All pictures are from London, Manchester, or Liverpool. What do you think of this BrIT girl’s trench above?



Another shot by hoyfashion, this clear plastic is perfect for rainy London days.

Jak&Jil



A definite favorite and everyday read is Jak&Jil. How do you like Vogue‘s Viginia Smith and Hamish Bowles’ trench moment? We’re loving every minute of it.



Jak&Jil also captured Anna Dello Russo in this beautiful Lanvin trench.

Glam Canyon



An Indie approach to all that is stylish on the street. Can’t get over how great this picture is. Complete with gladiator sandals, cropped red pants, a scarf, cigar, bowler cap, and of course, a great trench, this gent has unstoppable style.

Still In Berlin



A german style blog that captures Berlin’s most fashionable. Loving this vintage navy trench.