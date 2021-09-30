Britney’s Dad Just Called the Court ‘Wrong’ For Suspending Him as Her Conservator Amid ‘Attacks’ From Her Lawyer

Speaking out. Jamie Spears’ response to his suspension as Britney‘s conservator shows that he still thinks he’s the best person to oversee his daughter’s life.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended Jamie as the conservator over Britney’s estate—a role he’s had since her conservatorship started in February 2008—on Wednesday, September 29. He will be temporarily replaced by accountant John Zabel, who will serve as the conservator over Britney’s estate until at least December 31, 2021. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s former care manager, remains as the conservator over her person until at least the same date.

After the hearing, Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, issued a statement about how Jamie believes the court was “wrong” to replace him as the conservator over Britney’s estate with a “stranger.” “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship,” the statement read. “This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”

Thoreen also claimed that Jamie’s tasks included “biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney. These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney.”

Jamie also claimed that he asked the court to end Britney’s conservatorship instead of replacing him with a “stranger,” but Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, argued against the move.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” Jamie’s lawyer’s statement continued. “Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears—who divorced Jamie in 2002 after 30 years of marriage—took to her Instagram Story after the hearing with a cryptic photo of a rosary. During a hearing in June, Britney accused her father of trying to “control” her and compared her conservatorship to “sex trafficking.”

The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place,” she said. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.”

She also told the judge that she wanted to “sue” her family once her conservatorship is over. “And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

