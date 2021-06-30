Britney Spears’ Dad Just Responded to Her Saying He ‘Should Be in Jail’ For How He ‘Abused’ Her

Breaking his silence. Jamie Spears responded to Britney Spears court hearing, where she said that he “should be in jail” for her “abusive” conservatorship.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, June 30, that Jamie, who has been the conservator over Britney’s $80 million estate since her conservatorship started in 2008, filed legal documents denying that he has had any involvement in Britney’s “personal” conservatorship for the past two years. In the documents, Jamie claimed that “he has been cut off from communicating” with Britney and hasn’t spoken to her in years.

Instead, Jamie blamed Britney’s former care manager and conservator, Jodi Montgomery, for the restrictions around her personal life. Montgomery replaced Jamie as Britney’s conservator in 2019 after her temporarily stepped down due to health issues following a ruptured colon in 2018. In 2020, Britney’s lawyers filed for Montgomery to permanently replace Jamie as Britney’s conservator, which the court denied.

In his filing, Jamie claimed that Montgomery was the one who ruled that Britney couldn’t make her own medical decisions and made those decisions on her behalf. Jamie also alleged that the court never found that Britney couldn’t consent to her own medical treatment and never made the order for her conservator to make those decisions for her. Jamie also claimed that Britney’s lawyer, Sam Ingham III, had a part in Montgomery’s control over Britney’s medical treatment.

“Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters,” Jamie’s lawyers said in the filing.

At a court hearing in June, Britney accused her father of “abusive” acts like putting on lithium (a medication often used to treat bipolar disorder) against her will, not allowing her to remove an IUD, and preventing her from marrying or having kids with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. In his filing, Jamie claimed that Montgomery was the one who restricted Britney from marrying or having kids. To evidence this, Jamie claimed that he consented Britney’s engagement to her ex-fiance, Jason Trawick, in 2011. (The couple split in 2013 and never got married.)

“Mr. Spears believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Ms. Spears for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by [Britney] at the June 23, 2021 status hearing,” Jamie’s lawyers said. His lawyers continued, “Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course…It is not acceptable for Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Ms. Spears’ testimony.”

At her recent court hearing, Britney compared her father’s conservatorship to “sex trafficking.” “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” she said. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.”

She also told the court that her dad and “anyone involved” in her conservatorship should be in prison. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no—ma’am, they should be in jail,” Britney said.

Britney, who said that she wants to “sue” her “family” for what they’ve done to her, also explained why she decided to speak up now. “And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Jamie has been Britney’s conservator since her conservatorship was created in 2008. According to Forbes, Jamie has made at least $5 million from Britney’s conservatorship since it started. Since 2009, Jamie has received $16,000 per month as Britney’s conservatorship, which has equaled to $2.4 million in 12 years. According to the The New York Times, Jamie also received 1.5 percent of gross ticket and merchandise sales from Britney’s Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2013 to 2017. The show grossed $137.7 million, according to Caesars Entertainment, which left Jamie with a cut of $2.1 million. The New York Times also reports that Jamie received a 2.95 percent commission from Britney’s 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which would have made him at least $500,000.

At Britney’s recent court hearing, Jamie’s lawyers issued a statement about how her father “misses” her “very much.” “He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter very much,” the statement read.

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

