Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter.

Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

After her hospitalization, the California court placed Britney under a conservatorship, which gave Jamie and her attorney, Andrew Wallet, full control over her assets. In March 2019, Wallet resigned as Britney’s co-conservator, which left Jamie as the sole conservator over Britney’s estate. As her conservator, Jamie has full control over Britney’s financial and personal decisions. He has access to her medical records and can limit visitors for her. He also has oversight over her estate, which includes negotiating opportunities and managing her financial assets.

How much does Jamie Spears make from Britney Spears’ conservatorship?

So how much does Jamie make from Britney’s conservatorship? At a court hearing in June 2021, Britney accused Jamie and other family members from living off of her or years. “Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say [against ending my conservatorship],” she said. “I just don’t like feeling like I work for the people who I pay.”

She also claimed that Jamie had put her on lithium against her will, forced her to keep an IUD, work seven days a week and not allow her to marry or have children. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” she said. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.

According to Forbes, Jamie has made at least $5 million from Britney’s conservatorship. Per court documents reviewed by Forbes, Britney has had to pay her father $16,000 per month since February 2009 as her conservator. In 12 years, that amount has equaled $2.4 million.

Per a 2021 report by The New York Times, Jamie has also received a cut of Britney’s touring revenues. The newspaper reported that Jamie received 1.5 percent of gross ticket and merchandise sales from Britney’s Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2013 to 2017. The show grossed $137.7 million, according to Caesars Entertainment, which left Jamie with a cut of $2.1 million. The New York Times also reports that Jamie received a 2.95 percent commission from Britney’s 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which would have made him at least $500,000.

Along with her court-ordered salary to her father, Britney has had to pay for Jamie’s $2,000-per-month office, which has cost her almost $300,000 in 12 years. Britney has also had to pay an estimated millions of dollars in legal fees for both her attorneys and Jamie’s. According to Forbes, court records from 2018 to 2019 reveal that Jamie’s law firm at the time, Freeman, Freeman and Smiley, charged Britney $170,000 for her father’s legal fees. From 2016 to 2018, Britney’s own attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, was paid $331,940.50 for 698.7 hours of work at $475 per hour while representing her.

According to a 2018 filing by Jamie’s attorney, Britney’s conservators claimed that her “estate was nearly out of funds and cash equivalents” when her conservatorship was created in 208. The documents state that, between 2014 and 2018, Britney’s estate increased in value by $20 million as a result of her conservators’ management of her assets. “The problems were of epic proportions over a period of years,” the filing reads, according to Forbes. “Extraordinary skills have been employed by all in order to achieve the results enjoyed at the present time. [The conservator, Jamie Spears] has had many months at a time where all of his professional time was spent in services rendered exclusively to the conservatee.”

At her court hearing in 2021, Britney slammed the California court system for allowing her father to make so much money off of her. “It makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me, with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people and pay so many people, trucks and buses on tour, on the road with me, and be told I’m not good enough,” she said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money, and it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end.”

