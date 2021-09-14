Britney Spears’ Dad Is Already ‘Finding a Lawyer’ For Her Prenup After She Got Engaged

Jamie Spears is “already working” on getting a prenuptial agreement drafted amid his daughter Britney and Sam Asghari’s engagement, according to a new report.

Despite having agreed to step down as Britney’s conservator and petitioning to end her conservatorship altogether, Jamie, 69, is still currently serving as the co-conservator of her estate until a court can weigh in on Britney’s fate. For now, this means Britney’s father is capable of making arrangements for a prenup ahead of her future wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari. According to a source who spoke to People in a report published on Monday, September 13, Britney “understands” that the prenup “is necessary.”

While one source told People that Jamie’s ongoing role as conservator means he must participate in the prenup drafting process, another notes that he isn’t directly involved. “Jamie is working on finding a lawyer to do the prenup. Because it involves finances and he’s still officially Britney’s estate conservator, he is figuring out the details,” one insider said, adding, “It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup.”

As for Britney and Sam, the couple announced they were engaged on Sunday, September 12, after five years of dating. Britney, who met the model and actor on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, shared the exciting news with her fans in an Instagram post. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she captioned a video, where she showed off her engagement ring before kissing her fiancé. Sam, for his part, also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself kissing the “Toxic” singer, 39, while she showed off her ring for the camera.

While many fans were thrilled by the news, others took to Britney’s post to comment on their concerns about the future state of her finances given her soon-to-be-married status. Many urged the pop star to have Sam sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. Her fiancé later took to his own Instagram Story to address these concerns, confirming that he and Britney plan to sign an “ironclad” prenup. “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The Prenup!” he wrote. “Of course we’re getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” he joked, adding two laughing emojis at the time.

The couple’s engagement also comes three months after Britney accused her father Jamie of preventing her from getting married or having more children amid her conservatorship. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” she said during a court hearing in June, noting that she was forced to keep an intrauterine device, or IUD, in her body as birth control. Though it’s unclear how soon Britney will be able to fulfill her dream of marriage and a family with Sam, her engagement is certainly a promising start.