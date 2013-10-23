Jamie Oliver On How To Make the Perfect Pumpkin Soup

With pumpkin season upon us, you are probably wondering what exactly you are supposed to do with one. Jamie Oliver’s spiced pumpkin soup to the rescue. Easy to make, totally healthy, it is the perfect dish to enjoy as the fall weather begins to hit.

Jamie Oliver’s Spiced Pumpkin Soup

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 pumpkin, peeled and seeded

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 dried red chillies

Olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

A bunch of fresh sage, leaves picked

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 carrot, sliced

1 stick of celery, trimmed and chopped

1.5 litres vegetable stock

4 tbsp sour cream

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400F or gas mark 6. Cut your pumpkin flesh into even-sized chunks and transfer them to a roasting tray.

Bash up the coriander seeds, cinnamon, and dried chillies until nice and fine, then sprinkle over the pumpkin. Drizzle with a little olive oil, season with salt, and pepper, then roast in the preheated oven for about 40 minutes until nice and soft.

Just before the pumpkin is ready, gently cook the chopped onions, carrots, and celery with a little olive oil in a large pan for 10 to 15 minutes until without coloring. Add the roasted pumpkin to the pan and pour in the vegetable stock. Bring everything to the boil then turn off the heat and blitz to a puree with a hand blender. Meanwhile, fry your sage leaves in a little olive oil for a couple of minutes until crispy.

Serve your soup with a swirl of sour cream and a sprinkling of crispy sage leaves in each bowl.

This Recipe is © Jamie Oliver and via jamieoliver.com.

