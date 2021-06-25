Jamie Lynn’s ‘Zoey 101’ Cast Speaks Out on Britney’s Court Hearing After She Said She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’

Taking a stand. Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey 101 co-stars supported Britney Spears on social media following her revelatory speech in court on Wednesday, June 23, during which the pop princess alleged she wants to “sue” her “family” over their actions throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

While Britney’s sister has yet to formally weigh in, her former Nickelodeon castmates had plenty to say about the “Toxic” singer’s situation. Paul Butcher and Alexa Nikolas, who starred alongside Jamie Lynn on Zoey 101, took to social media to show their support for Britney after she told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny, that the conditions of her conservatorship have been “abusive” for years under the “control” of her father, James Spears.

Nikolas, who played Jamie Lynn’s friend Nicole Bristow in the Nickelodeon series, shared an article about Britney’s court hearing on her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 24. “I support her,” the 29-year-old actress wrote alongside the article, which discussed Britney’s claim that she has been forced to keep an IUD in her body to prevent her from having more children. Nikolas called the detail “f–king heartbreaking,” adding, “WTF?! This is so horrible.” The Walking Dead alum went on to share a graphic featuring the hashtag, #FreeBritney.

Butcher, meanwhile, shared a longer statement on his Instagram Story about Britney. “It breaks my heart hearing what Britney had to say and hearing what she’s been through,” the 27-year-old actor, who played Jamie Lynn’s brother Dustin Brooks on Zoey 101, wrote. “From someone who’s known her first hand, I used to be in awe and look up to her as a kid in pure wonder. She always had the kindest heart and has always had a magic about her, a light.”

He added, “That magic deserves to be free to enjoy this world and truly shimmer like she always has. My prayer is that she get’s to live the life SHE wants to live. Sending you love and hoping for a brighter future for you. #FreeBritney.”

