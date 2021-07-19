A Video of Britney Looking ‘Annoyed’ at Jamie Lynn Singing Her Song Is Going Viral Amid Their Drama

A video of Jamie Lynn singing Britney‘s songs at an awards show is going viral after her older sister claimed that she “hurt” her “deeply” for the performance.

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 16, Britney accused the “people closest” to her of trying to “save face” by speaking publicly about her conservatorship after years of silence.“Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” Britney wrote. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that.”

She continued, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all. … If you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.”

Britney confirmed that Jamie Lynn, who is 10 years younger than her, was one of the people she was referring to in a second Instagram post on Saturday, July 17. In the post, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn for performing a medley of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards while the “Toxic” singer’s dad and conservator, Jamie Spears, controlled her career.

“Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat shit and step on LEGOs,” she wrote. “I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think I’ve done that for the past 13 years. I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply.”

After Britney’s post, a video of Jamie Lynn’s performance, which also included Kelsea Ballerini, Hailey Steinfeld and Sofia Carson, went viral, with fans claiming that Britney looked “annoyed” and “embarrassed” as she watched her younger sister perform a medley of her songs.

In one of the clips, Jamie Lynn could be seen performing Britney’s 2011 song, “Till the World Ends,” as the “Toxic” singer watches from the crowd with their mom, Lynne Spears, and her two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James. In the clip, Britney could be seen looking around and fidgeting with her hands as her younger sister performed. “Whoa oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, i’m so embarrassed for Jamie Lynn right now oh oh oh oh oh,” tweeted user @monalisaney81. User @britneyvibess tweeted, “Omg i never noticed how annoyed and embarrassed Britney looks while Jamie Lynn sings HER song 😭”

Fans also circulated an interview with Britney and Jamie Lynn after the Zoey 101 alum’s medley, where the “…Oops I Did It Again” singer was asked about her younger sister’s performance. “No words,” Britney said. “I was so surprised. She was so cute, and she had the little devil look in her eye.”

After Britney’s recent comments, Jamie Lynn responded to her sister in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 18, of her in a red dress. “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” she wrote in the caption. She later changed the caption to a peace sign emoji and a heart emoji. Soon after Jamie Lynn’s post, Britney shaded her sister for bring “the Lord” into their feud. “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today,” Britney captioned a video of her dancing. She seemed to confirm that the post was about her sister by referencing the color red, which Jamie Lynn wrote in her original Instagram. “PS RED 🌹🌹🌹,” Britney wrote. She continued, “New dance … if you don’t like it … don’t watch it!!!!!”

Britney’s Instagram posts come after she told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny in June that she wants to “sue” her “family” for their complicity in her conservatorship, which started in 2008. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Though Jamie Lynn has never been one of Britney’s conservators, she was named as the trustee of Britney’s estate by their father and Britney’s co-conservator at the time, Andrew Wallet, in August 2020. According to the legal documents, Jamie is the “sole beneficiary” of the SJB Trust, which was created by Britney in 2004 to protect her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James’ financial future and her fortune.

According to the docs, when Britney dies, Jamie Lynn will receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income.” That amount will also be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.”

