Jamie Lynn Just Revealed if She’s on Britney’s ‘Payroll’ After Claims Her Family ‘Lives’ Off Her

Many #FreeBritney followers have wondered if Jamie Lynn Spears gets a salary from Britney Spears’ conservatorship, especially after the singer claimed that her family has “lived off” of her for years. Well, Jamie Lynn is finally weighing in on the reports regarding whether or not she’s actually on her sister’s “payroll.”

The Sweet Magnolias actress, 30, took to social media following the Fourth of July holiday to react to a headline about her financial situation: “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll,” the headline read. Jamie Lynn commented on the story, writing, “Facts…now leave my broke-ass alone.”

In June, it was revealed that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, receives a monthly salary of $16,000 for living expenses, plus an additional $2,000 for office space rental fees, according to The New York Times. A second report by The New Yorker, published on July 3, went on to reveal that Britney’s mother and brother also receive a salary from Britney’s conservatorship. “Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her,” the magazine reported. Jamie Lynn, meanwhile, was missing from reports about Britney’s payroll.

This revelation about Jamie Lynn’s financial status comes just days after the Netflix star revealed that she and her children have been fielding online abuse and “death threats” following her response to Britney’s conservatorship court hearing in June. At first, Jamie Lynn turned off comments on her Instagram posts and remained silent on the topic, until she eventually shared a statement on her Instagram Story addressing why she waited so long to speak out.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn said on her Instagram Story on June 28. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn insisted that she has always “supported” Britney. “I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit,” the Nickelodeon alum said at the time. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Britney Spears, read her 2001 book, A Mother’s Gift. The semi-autobiographical fiction novel, which was co-written with Britney’s mother Lynne Spears, follows Holly Faye Lovell, a 14-year-old girl from the small town of Biscay, Mississippi, who has dreams of becoming a singer. When Holly becomes the youngest student ever to win a scholarship to the prestigious Haverty School of Music, she must make a choice of whether to leave her mother, Wanda, behind or pursue her dreams. As Holly starts her new life and makes posh new friends, she finds herself embarrassed by her mom and their humble background, as Wanda struggles with a long-hidden secret that could destroy her bond with her daughter forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.