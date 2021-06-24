Jamie Lynn Spears Just Subtly Reacted to Britney Saying She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’ at Her Court Hearing

Since her sister’s testimony, #FreeBritney supporters have wanted to know Jamie Lynn Spears’ response to Britney‘s court hearing about her conservatorship, and where she stands in her older sister’s legal battle with their father, Jamie Spears.

At a hearing in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday, June 23, Britney broke her silence on her conservatorship and accused her father, who has been the conservator over her $80 million estate since 2008, of “abusive” acts like putting her on lithium (a drug often used to treat bipolar disorder) against her will, forcing her to keep her IUD, and not allowing her to marry or have children. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad…My whole family did nothing.” she said.

Britney went on to compare her dad’s “control” over her life and career to “sex trafficking.” “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it,” she said. “I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking.” Later in the hearing, Britney also told the judge that she wants to “sue” her family for what they’ve put her through.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Jamie responded to Britney’s claims during the hearing with a statement from his lawyer, Vivian Thoreen: “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

As for Jamie Lynn, Britney’s younger sister hasn’t spoken out about her older sibling’s conservatorship case, but she did disable comments on her most recent Instagram posts on Wednesday after Britney’s court hearing where she said she wants to “sue” her family. Jamie Lynn—who has also limited comments on her other Instagram posts—was slammed by fans who accused her for having a part in Britney’s conservatorship woes. “Jamie Lynn just disabled her Instagram comments after being dragged by over 1.5K people on her latest post #FreeBritney,” tweeted user @breatheonmiley. User @PlaySimsYT added, “Jamie Lynn disabled her IG comments Unamused face…she knows that Britney exposed her and she seems like she won’t face it. #FreeBritney.” Commented user @ariepatts, “Jamie Lynn Spears is lucky she disabled her IG comments because I was coming for her. #FreeBritney.”

In August 2020, Jamie Lynn was named as the trustee of Britney’s estate by Jamie and Britney’s lawyer, Andrew Wallet. According to the legal documents, Jamie is the “sole beneficiary” of the SJB Trust, which was created by Britney in 2004 to protect her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James’ financial future and her fortune.

According to the docs, when Britney dies, Jamie Lynn will receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income.” That amount will also be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.”

After the release of Hulu’s documentary, Framing Britney Spears (which followed Britney’s conservatorship case), in February, Jamie Lynn reacted to the doc by telling the media to “do better” when it comes to her sister. “Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time. She also shared the quote: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”

Though it’s unclear what Jamie Lynn and Britney’s relationship is now, a source told E! News at the time that the sisters are “very close.” “Britney and Jamie Lynn are very close,” the insider said. “Even though Jamie Lynn is the younger sister, she’s very protective of Britney and has always been fiercely loyal.”

Jamie Lynn also confirmed her love for Britney at the time by responding to a “false” rumor that she attended a virtual rally in support of the #FreeBritney movement. “Someone represented themselves as me without my knowledge,” Jamie Lynn wrote on her social media at the time, adding that someone logged in using her name and a stock photo of her. “I love my sister very much, but I was not aware of a rally, nor was I in attendance for a virtual rally.”

