Jamie Lynn Spears Hints Britney Is ‘Fighting a Battle’ the Public Knows ‘Nothing About’

Speaking up. Jamie Lynn Spears reacted to Britney Spears’ documentary in an Instagram Story, calling upon media outlets to “do better” after the way the press treated her big sister in the 2000s.

The Zoey 101 alum, 29, shared her thoughts on the social media platform on Friday, February 12, marking one week after week after Britney Spears’ documentary was released. “Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better,” she wrote, adding a quote that read, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” Jamie Lynn’s comments seem to allude to Britney’s conservatorship battle, which was a key subject in The New York Times Presents docuseries’ episode “Framing Britney Spears” that premiered on Hulu with FX on Friday, February 5.

For those who haven’t had a chance to watch, “Framing Britney Spears” details what happened to Britney when she was placed under a conservatorship in 2007. The decision was made following her divorce from her husband Kevin Federline and an incident in which she hit a paparazzo’s car with her umbrella. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was appointed co-conservator of her person and estate along with her lawyer Andrew Wallet at the time, allowing them complete control of her finances and daily affairs.

Britney seemingly addressed the documentary herself in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, February 10. “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives,” the “Toxic” singer, 39, wrote. “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she added, echoing her sister’s statement days later.

Others in Britney’s corner have spoken out in support of the star too, including her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. He took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 9 to blast Britney’s dad, calling him a “d*ck” for his treatment of their relationship. “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari, 26, wrote. “In my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country not to be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu.

