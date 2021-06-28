Jamie Lynn Says She Has ‘Nothing to Gain’ Amid Britney’s Claim Her Family Has ‘Lived Off’ Her For Years

It seems like #FreeBritney supporters have been waiting for Jamie Lynn Spears’ reaction to Britney’s conservatorship court hearing forever, but the moment has finally come: The Sweet Magnolias star has officially addressed her sister’s situation on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 28, to share her thoughts for the first time since Britney addressed her “abusive” conservatorship in a Los Angeles court just days earlier. The Zoey 101 alum remained notably silent following her older sister’s testimony, a move that quickly drew immense criticism and resulted in her disabling comments on her social media accounts. In a clip posted to her Instagram Story, Jamie Lynn explained why she made the decision to not speak publicly following the hearing.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn began. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

During Britney’s full statement to Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday, June 23, the “Toxic” singer, 39, claimed she has been forced to work against her will, drugged with lithium, and prevented from removing her IUD to keep her from having more children. The performer also expressed her desire to “sue” her family for the role they’ve played in her 13-year conservatorship. “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Britney said at the time. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

While Jamie Lynn did not address Britney’s statement directly, she insisted that she completely supports her wishes. “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn said on Monday. “I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she added. “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she said, referring to the #FreeBritney movement. Jamie Lynn went on to distance herself from her family members, claiming she is her “own person” and can speak for herself amid Britney’s case.

“I’ve worked since I was 9 years old, I’ve paid my own freakin’ bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her. That’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family—I’m my own person. I’m speaking for myself,” Jamie Lynn said, before claiming she has privately given advice to Britney amid her ongoing court battle. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” she added, “I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago.”

She continued, “If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that, 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have, always will, as long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

