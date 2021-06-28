Here’s How Much Jamie Lynn Is Worth After Britney Said Her Family Has ‘Lived Off’ Her For 13 Years

As the younger sister of Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears‘ net worth has been a topic of discussion for years. Jamie Lynn, who is 10 years younger than Britney, made her Hollywood debut with her sister in 2002’s Crossroads, in which she played the younger version of Britney’s character, Lucy.

She joined Nickelodeon in 2002 as a cast member on season 8 of All That before her big break in 2004 as the lead in her own TV series, Zoey 101, in which she played a teenager named Zoey Brooks, at a fictional boarding school named Pacific Coast Academy. Jamie Lynn recorded the theme song for the show, “Follow Me,” which was written by Britney.

In 2008, when she was 17 years old, Jamie Lynn gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Maddie. After a break from Hollywood to raise her daughter, Jamie Lynn returned to the entertainment industry in 2013 as a country singer. She released her first single, “How Could I Want More,” in 2013. The song debuted at number 29 on the Billboard country charts and led to Jamie’s first EP and two more singles. Jamie Lynn returned to acting in 2020 as a cast member on Netflix’s Steel Magnolias. She married her husband, Jamie Watson, in 2014 and welcomed her second child, Ivey Joan, in 2018.

So…how much does Jamie Lynn make? Read on ahead for Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth and how she’s worth amid Britney’s conservatorship case involving their family.

How much did Jamie Lynn Spears make in Zoey 101?

Jamie Lynn starred a the lead of Zoey 101 on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2005 to 2008. Jamie Lynn announced that she was pregnant with her first child a month before the final season aired. “We respect Jamie Lynn’s decision to take responsibility in this sensitive and personal situation. We know this is a very difficult time for her and her family, and our primary concern right now is for Jamie Lynn’s well being,” Nickelodeon said in a statement at the time.

In a Q&A in 2007, creator Dan Schneider denied that Zoey 101 ended because of Jamie Lynn’s pregnancy. “Some people think that, but it’s not true. We did four seasons of Zoey 101,” he said. “The last season was shot during the summer of 2007, and wrapped (ended) in August. We had our final wrap party at the end of August. Everyone had a fun time, hugged, and we all said our goodbyes. That was the end of Zoey 101, in terms of production.”

He continued, It wasn’t until several weeks later (in October) that anyone from our production heard about Jamie Lynn being pregnant. Zoey 101 ended for the same reasons Drake & Josh ended. The network felt they had enough episodes, and everyone involved with the show was ready to move on and do other things.” Jamie Lynn also denied that the show was cancelled because of her pregnancy in an Instagram post in 2019. “Are you ready?” she captioned a clip of the song’s theme song. “14 years later…still a jam. #itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy #contractwasfinished.”

It’s unclear how much Jamie Lynn’s exact salary from Zoey 101 was, but if she made anything like other Nickelodeon stars at the time, her pay was in the tens of thousands. Miranda Cosgrove, who starred as the lead of iCarly (which premiered a year before Zoey 101 ended), was paid $180,000 per episode for the show, according to a 2010 report by The New York Post.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth?

So…how much is Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Lynn worth $6 million, which is around the same as other Nickelodeon stars from her time, Josh Peck, who starred on Drake and Josh, is worth $9 million, while Cosgrove is worth $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though Jamie Lynn’s net worth—which includes the money she’s made from deals with brands like Clorox, Pepsi and Kraft—is impressive, it’s just a fraction of what her sister Britney Spears is worth.

How much is Jamie Lynn Spears worth vs. Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn’s net worth is a 10th of what Britney is worth. According to Forbes, Britney is worth close to $60 million thanks to her decades-long music career. In August 2020, Jamie Lynn was named as the trustee of Britney’s estate by their father, Jamie Spears, and Britney’s lawyer, Andrew Wallet. According to the legal documents, Jamie is the “sole beneficiary” of the SJB Trust, which was created by Britney in 2004 to protect her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James’ financial future and her fortune.

According to the docs, when Britney dies, Jamie Lynn will receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income.” That amount will also be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.”

Britney has been under a conservatorship managed by her father since 2008. As her conservator, Jamie has full control over Britney’s financial and personal decisions. He has access to her medical records and can limit visitors for her. He also has oversight over her estate, which includes negotiating opportunities and managing her financial assets. At a court hearing in June 2021, Britney accused her father of “abusive” acts like putting her on lithium against her will and not allowing her to marry or have children, and claimed that her family was complicit in his actions. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad…My whole family did nothing.” she said.

She also told a judge at the time that she wants to “sue” her “family” for what she’s been through, as well as claimed that her family has “lived off” of her for more than a decade. “Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say [against ending my conservatorship],” she said. “I just don’t like feeling like I work for the people who I pay.”

She continued, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Though it’s unclear what Jamie Lynn and Britney‘s relationship is now, a source told E! News in February 2021 that the sisters are “very close.” “Britney and Jamie Lynn are very close,” the insider said. “Even though Jamie Lynn is the younger sister, she’s very protective of Britney and has always been fiercely loyal.”

