Jamie Lynn Almost Emancipated Herself After Her Dad Tried to ‘Force’ Her to ‘Abort’ Her Baby at 16

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started, fans have been curious about Jamie Lynn Spears and Jamie Spears‘ relationship. While they seem close now, that wasn’t always the case, according to Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

In the book, which hits shelves on January 18, 2022, Jamie Lynn accused her father of trying to “force” her to “abort” her eldest daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, when she was pregnant with her at 16 years old. Jamie Lynn shares Maddie, now 13, with her ex-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge. In one chapter, Jamie Lynn recalled the moment her management learned about her pregnancy, which came amid her older sister Britney Spears’ “PR difficulties.”

“Once Momma and Daddy told my team, things spiraled out of control pretty quickly. When I walked in, Daddy, Bryan, and Momma were in the house and [a member of] my financial management team was on the phone,” she wrote, according to an excerpt from People. “There was a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved. The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear. My family and management pulled me out of school until they could figure out what to do next. They took my smartphone away, fearing the news would get out, and insisted that no one share any information with anyone, especially the press. My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible.”

Jamie Lynn went on to reveal that her team, including her family, encouraged her to take “pills” to abort her baby for the sake of her “career.” “One person after another—and there were many—came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea. There was lots of chatter, but none of it felt right to me,” she wrote. “It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem. Think about what you’re doing to your family. Doesn’t the family have enough to deal with? I know a doctor. There are procedures that remedy mistakes like this. You don’t have to do this.”

She also recalled the moment that she realized that she wanted to keep her baby, despite her team’s advice. “Jamie Lynn, don’t make a mistake you’ll regret for the rest of your life. I’ll never forget that last plea—of making a mistake I would regret—because it reinforced my decision to have my baby,” she wrote.

Jamie Lynn also accused her father of trying to send her to a “home for unwed mothers,” where she would “eventually give up” her baby for adoption. “I will never forget when [a member of my team] stood up for me and said, ‘Y’all can’t force her to abort the baby.’ She was the first and only person on my team to show any support for my desire to keep my baby,” Jamie Lynn wrote. “The next option was for me to go to Mercy Ministries, a home for unwed mothers in Tennessee, where I could eventually give up my baby for adoption. Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults. He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will. I got in his face and yelled, ‘NO! I won’t go.'”

Jamie Lynn also revealed that she wasn’t allowed to tell Britney about the pregnancy because it was “too risky” for her sister to know. “My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat. They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, ‘It’s too risky to tell Britney about the baby,'” she wrote. “I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able help me in my most vulnerable time. Britney’s condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy. I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn’t want to create any more issues. Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was released. To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers.”

Jamie Lynn confessed that the pressure from her parents to “abort” her baby was so intense that she almost emancipated herself at 16 years old. “Britney was in the midst of her own crisis, and because we were isolated from each other, our communication was nonexistent,” she wrote. “My family denied my attempts to be independent and left me with no other choice than to threaten to file for emancipation with the courts. I spent days agonizing with my pending decision. But I followed my gut and instructed my new lawyer to go ahead and draw up the petition.”

She continued, “The following Saturday morning, my lawyer and I showed up and served my momma with papers. Daddy was gone at that point, and Momma contacted the team to discuss the issues. They had real concerns about me marrying my boyfriend and giving him access to all of my earnings. Simultaneously, my sister was experiencing her own breakdown, and media speculation about her wellness and our family already had the paparazzi swarming. Everyone involved with my saga reluctantly agreed that we needed to do what was best to avoid any more negative media attention.”

