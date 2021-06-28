Jamie Lynn’s Husband Just Defended Her After Britney Said She Wants to ‘Sue’ Her ‘Family’

Defending his wife. Jamie Lynn Spears‘ husband, Jamie Watson, responded to Britney Spears’ court hearing after she said she wants to “sue” her “family.”

In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, June 25, Watson—who has been married to Jamie Lynn since 2014—defended his wife from critics who think she’s complicit in Britney’s conservatorship. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

Watson’s comment comes after Britney slammed her family at a court hearing on Wednesday, June 23. At the hearing, Britney accused her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, of “abusive” acts such as putting her on lithium against her will, forcing her to keep an IUD and not allowing her to marry or have children. Jamie has been the conservator over Britney’s $80 million estate since her conservatorship was created in 2008. At the hearing, Britney also slammed her family for doing “nothing” to stop her father. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad…My whole family did nothing.” she said.

Britney also told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny at the hearing that she wants to “sue” her “family” for their part in her conservatorship. “Considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say [against ending my conservatorship],” she said. “I just don’t like feeling like I work for the people who I pay.”

She continued, “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Though Jamie Lynn hasn’t responded to Britney’s claims directly, she has disabled Instagram comments from her most recent posts after her sister’s fans accused her of being complicit in Britney’s conservatorship. She’s also limited comments on past Instagram posts. “Jamie Lynn just disabled her Instagram comments after being dragged by over 1.5K people on her latest post #FreeBritney,” tweeted user @breatheonmiley. User @PlaySimsYT added, “Jamie Lynn disabled her IG comments Unamused face…she knows that Britney exposed her and she seems like she won’t face it. #FreeBritney.” Commented user @ariepatts, “Jamie Lynn Spears is lucky she disabled her IG comments because I was coming for her. #FreeBritney.”

In August 2020, Jamie Lynn was named as the trustee of Britney’s estate by Jamie and Britney’s lawyer, Andrew Wallet. According to the legal documents, Jamie is the “sole beneficiary” of the SJB Trust, which was created by Britney in 2004 to protect her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James’ financial future and her fortune.

According to the docs, when Britney dies, Jamie Lynn will receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income.” That amount will also be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.”

Though it’s unclear what Jamie Lynn and Britney’s relationship is now, a source told E! News at the time that the sisters are “very close.” “Britney and Jamie Lynn are very close,” the insider said. “Even though Jamie Lynn is the younger sister, she’s very protective of Britney and has always been fiercely loyal.”

