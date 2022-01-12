Jamie Lynn Says She ‘Took Steps’ to End Britney’s Conservatorship After Claims She Did ‘Nothing’

Breaking her silence. In Jamie Lynn Spears‘ GMA appearance, the actress addressed her involvement in her older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship after claims she did “nothing” to help put an end to it after 13 years.

Jamie Lynn—who was raised by parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears like her sister Britney—spoke with ABC News Nightline anchor Juju Chang for an interview shared on Good Morning America ahead of the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, out January 18, 2021. During the clip, which aired on January 12, 2021, Jamie Lynn opened up about her relationship with her sister and her involvement in Britney’s conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. According to Jamie Lynn, she “took no steps to be a part” of the conservatorship when it was put in place in 2008. At the time, Jamie Lynn was 17 years old and pregnant with her first child—and she was far more focused on becoming a mom than her sister’s legal battles. Yet she claims that she still attempted to “help” her sister in the future.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she told Chang. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family—if it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?”

According to Jamie Lynn, she went so far as to speak directly with Britney’s former legal team. The pop star—who is now supported by attorney Mathew Rosengart—previously worked with a court-appointed legal team led by Samuel Ingham II, who resigned as Britney’s lawyer in July 2021 following mounting pressure to terminate her conservatorship. But Jamie Lynn claims that those conversations “did not end well.”

Jamie Lynn added, “I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without — you know, she has to walk through the door.”

Jamie Lynn’s Good Morning America interview comes just one month after her sister Britney took to Instagram to slam her family for the “hurt” they caused amid her conservatorship. “I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣” Britney captioned an Instagram video in December 2021. “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

Britney also slammed Jamie Lynn in July 2021 in an Instagram post, in which she claimed that her conservatorship “killed her dreams” and was supported by her family. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!,” Britney wrote at the time.

During her June 2021 court hearing, Britney also accused her family of doing “nothing” to prevent her father’s “control” over her conservatorship. “Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. And my dad acted like he didn’t know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went to home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing,” Britney said at the time.

The pop star also told the judge that she wanted to “sue” her family once her conservatorship was dissolved. “And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me, I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

Jamie Lynn defended herself in an Instagram Story at the time, claiming that the situation did not “affect” her in any way. “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere,” Jamie Lynn said after Britney’s court hearing. “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

