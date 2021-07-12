Here’s What Jamie Lynn Thinks of Her ‘Bad Rap’ For ‘Not Fighting’ For Britney Amid Her Conservatorship

Ever since she spoke out in support of her older sister Britney on social media, many fans are beginning to ask the same question: Is Jamie Lynn Spears a #FreeBritney supporter? Well, while she may not agree entirely with the social media movement, Jamie Lynn still “stands behind” Britney.

Despite facing criticism for staying silent for days following Britney’s court hearing in June, the Sweet Magnolias actress, 30, does feel like she’s supportive of her sister, according to a Monday, July 12, report by Hollywood Life. “Jamie Lynn feels she stands behind Britney like crazy,” a source close to the family reportedly told the site. “She wants the best for her and does believe she needs more rights. Her sister has literally no say.”

“She gets a bad rap that she’s not fighting for her but that’s ridiculous,” the insider went on to say, seemingly referring to backlash Jamie Lynn faced on social media in the wake of Britney’s hearing. “There’s a lot of things going on that people don’t understand.”

During Britney’s hearing on June 23, the “Toxic” singer, 39, called out the “abusive” conditions of her 13-year conservatorship. At the time, Britney alleged that her family— which includes her sister Jamie Lynn, her brother Bryan, her dad Jamie Spears and her mom Lynne Spears, have “lived off” of her conservatorship since it was created in 2008. She also told the court that she would like to “sue” her “family” over their involvement in her conservatorship.

Following Britney’s hearing, Jamie Lynn disabled comments on her Instagram and remained silent on the issue for days. Eventually, the Zoey 101 alum addressed her sister’s situation publicly in an Instagram Story and explained why she hesitated to speak out. “I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn at the time. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

She continued, “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

Some social media users continued to blast the actress online following her response, causing Jamie Lynn to ask them to stop sending “death threats” to her and her children in July. A few days later, a report by The New Yorker also confirmed Jamie Lynn was not on Britney’s “payroll,” to which Jamie Lynn commented, “Facts…now leave my broke-ass alone.”

