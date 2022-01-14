Jamie Lynn Just Called Britney ‘Exhausting’ For Claims She’s Releasing a Book at Her ‘Expense’

All is not well between the Spears sisters. Six months after Jamie Lynn Spears’ Britney Spears book announcement, the “Gimme More” singer had some choice words for her younger sister—but the Zoey 101 alum is hitting right back.

Days after her sister Jamie Lynn appeared on national television to discuss her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said with ABC News Nightline anchor Juju Chang, Britney took to social media to slam the Sweet Magnolias star for writing a book at her “expense.” In a post shared to Twitter on January 13, 2022, the “Toxic” singer claimed that her younger sister was “never around me much 15 years ago,” when her conservatorship—which was terminated in November 2021—began in 2008. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

Britney went on to accuse Jamie Lynn of living off of her amid her conservatorship, writing, “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!” According to Britney, her sister—along with her father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne Spears—”ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one.”

Jamie Lynn, for her part, denied Britney’s claims with a statement of her own on Instagram later that day. “It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels,” Jamie Lynn’s statement began. “I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to,” Jamie Lynn continued.

The Netflix actress went on to reveal that while she has remained silent in the past, she’s choosing to be vocal to make things right for her family.

“I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being,” she added. “That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

She insisted that she no longer wants any “drama” with Britney, noting that she’s ready to move on from her sister’s accusations. “I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same,” Britney’s sister wrote. “No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Jamie Lynn announced her memoir in July 2021. The title of Jamie Lynn’s memoir was originally reported as I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, which referenced a lyric from Britney’s 1998 song, “…Baby One More Time.” However, after backlash from Britney’s fans, Jamie Lynn announced in October that she had retitled the book, Things I Should Have Said.

According to a source who spoke to E! News in October 2021, Britney felt “totally abandoned” after Jamie Lynn’s memoir announcement. “Britney is very, very angry and hurt,” the insider said at the time. “She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long.” The source went on to note, “She asked for support, and feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn’t be bothered.”

“It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” a separate source told Hollywood Life at the time. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”

