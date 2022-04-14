Here’s How Jamie Lynn Reacted to Britney’s Pregnancy After Accusing Her of Fighting in Front of Her Kids

A call to peace—or a cryptic message? Jamie Lynn Spears reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy news on Instagram, and her response seems to suggest that the feud between the sisters might be coming to a halt.

Britney announced her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Ashgari on April 11, 2022. She posted that they were expecting in an Instagram post depicting how she found out. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??’” Britney captioned a photo of tea and flowers. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈”

Fans showered the post with congratulatory comments. This is Britney’s first pregnancy with Sam, and since her conservatorship ended in November 2021. Britney has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Among those who showed their support, was none other than her sister, Jamie Lynn. In a turn of events, Jamie Lynn liked the announcement Instagram post, which caused speculation that the sisters now support each other. Among others who reacted to the news, Britney’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline expressed his support of his ex’s pregnancy. Britney’s famous ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake also reacted oddly to the news when approached by paparazzi.

This is the first interaction between the Spears sisters since Jamie Lynn revealed that she had been fighting with her sister during and after her conservatorship in her new book, Things I Should Have Said. During the press tour promoting the book, Jamie Lynn revealed that the siblings fought quite often in quarantine. In one instance they were fighting in front of Jamie Lynn’s daughter, causing the mother to be much more upset with her sister. “She cursed at me, so I just walked out of the rooms. I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue.’ And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.”

