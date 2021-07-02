Jamie Lynn Just Responded to ‘Death Threats’ Against Her & Her Kids After Britney’s Hearing

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears just called out the “death threats” issued to her and her family on social media, asking trolls to “please stop” the attacks following her delayed response to the pop singer’s conservatorship hearing.

Jamie Lynn, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 2, to share her first message since speaking out after Britney’s court hearing. “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote. Jamie Lynn—who has two daughters Maddie Briann, 13, and Ivey Joan, 3—went on to sign the note to her followers with her initials, “JLS.”

The Sweet Magnolia star’s post came just days after she addressed her sister Britney’s conservatorship publicly. Less than a week prior, Britney, 39, called out the “abusive” conditions of her 13-year conservatorship in a Los Angeles Superior Court. Jamie Lynn was notably silent in the days following her older sister’s testimony, a move that quickly drew immense criticism and resulted in her disabling comments on her social media accounts. In a clip posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 28, Jamie Lynn finally explained why she waited to speak out.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn began. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

During Britney’s full statement to judge Brenda Penny on June 23, she claimed that she has been forced to work against her will, drugged with lithium, and prevented from removing her IUD to keep her from having more children. The performer also expressed her desire to “sue” her family for the role they’ve played in her 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie Lynn did not address Britney’s statement directly, she did insist that she has always “supported” her sister.

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit,” the Nickelodeon alum said in an Instagram video on June 28. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

