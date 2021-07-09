Jamie Lynn Just Revealed Her Plans to Tell Her ‘Unfiltered Story’ in a Book Inspired by Britney

Some #FreeBritney supporters won’t be too pleased to hear about Jamie Lynn Spears‘ book. The memoir, which is set for release on January 18, 2022, was announced just days after Jamie Lynn was slammed on social media over her silence amid her sister Britney’s conservatorship. Meanwhile, the book’s title—I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out—is inspired by one of Britney’s own lyrics.

Worthy Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group, shared the details of Jamie Lynn’s forthcoming memoir on Friday, July 9. Per their description, the Zoey 101 alum’s book is allowing her to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms,” and will cover everything from her experiences as a child star on Nickelodeon and becoming a teen mom, to her reflections on “love and family” today. “She shares never-before-heard stories that are at times funny, inspiring, messy, and uncomfortable,” the publisher’s description continues. “Like having her mom’s credit card declined at Limited Too when her sister was on the radio. How it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story.”

News of Jamie Lynn’s memoir comes just shortly after the Netflix star revealed that she and her children have been fielding online abuse and “death threats” following her response to Britney’s conservatorship court hearing in June. Jamie Lynn initially turned off comments on her Instagram posts and remained silent on the issue for days, until she eventually shared a statement on her Instagram Story addressing why she waited so long to speak out.

“I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place, and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn said on her Instagram Story on June 28. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn went on to insist that she has always “supported” Britney. “I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit,” she said at the time. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”

