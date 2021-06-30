Here’s Where the Father of Jamie Lynn’s 1st Child Is Now & if He’s Said Anything About Britney

It’s been more than a decade since they welcomed their daughter, so it’s understandable why fans want to know where Jamie Lynn Spears‘ baby’s dad, Casey Aldridge is now, and if they still have a relationship.

Jamie Lynn, the younger sister of Britney Spears, gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Maddie Briann Aldridge, in 2008. She was 16 at the time. The father of the child was Jamie Lynn’s boyfriend at the time, Casey Aldridge. Casey, who was 18 at the time of Maddie’s birth, had been dating Jamie Lynn for two years before they became parents. The two got engaged in March 2008. A month before Maddie’s birth, Jamie Lynn and Casey moved to Liberty, Mississippi, and purchased a home, with a plan of raising their family there. The couple ended their engagement in March 2009 and Jamie Lynn moved out by December 2009. Though the couple seemed reconciled in August 2010, their relationship was done for good by November 2010.

After her split from Casey, Jamie Lynn dated businessman Jamie Watson, the owner of the communications firm Advanced Media Partners. The two got engaged in March 2013 and wed in New Orleans one year later in March 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, in April 2018.

So that’s Jamie Lynn and Casey’s relationship in a nutshell. But where is Jamie Lynn’s baby’s dad now? Ahead is what we know about Jamie Lynn and Casey’s relationship today and whether he’s said anything about the #FreeBritney movement.

Where is Jamie Lynn’s baby’s father Casey Aldridge now?

Jamie Lynn and Casey met at a church in Louisiana when she was 13 and he was 16, according to The New York Post. The couple were introduced to each other through mutual friends and lived an hour away from each other. A teacher at Casey’s high school, Amite School Center, told People in 2007 that Jamie Lynn’s then-boyfriend was popular in his class, served as senior class president and played football and baseball. “Casey is one of those boys who really has a lot going for him,” the teacher said at the time. “He’s handsome, smart and very, very charming.” The teacher continued, “He is athletic, and down here in the south, athletes are gods, so he had his share of adoring fans.”

A classmate also told People at the time that Casey was aware that his girlfriend was a celebrity. Jamie Lynn was starring as the lead on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 at the time she and Casey announced their pregnancy. “Casey really liked being known for dating Jamie Lynn,” the classmate said. “He thought it was really cool that he was dating someone famous, and you could just tell that he loved the attention.”

In 2017, their daughter Maddie, who was 8 years old at the time, drove an ATV in a pond and almost drowned after she was submerged for several minutes. A source confirmed to People at the time that Jamie Lynn and Casey had joint custody of their daughter and had an amicable relationship throughout her recovery. “[Casey] and Jamie Lynn have joint custody, and they’ve been getting along okay, so it was fine for them to be together,” the insider said. “They didn’t take turns in her room or anything like that. They all gathered around her because they wanted Maddie to know that they were all there. Nothing was more important than her.”

In February 2019, Casey was arrested in Mississippi for drug possession after police found him unconscious in the driver’s seat of his car. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Casey was arrested for the possession Oxycodone, lorazepam, Xanax and other drug paraphernalia. He was found guilty in June 2016 and sentenced to 12 months probation. Casey was arrested again in December 2019 and charged with five counts of burglary of a storage house and one count of burglary of a dwelling after he was linked to the burglaries of several campsites in Mississippi at the time. According to the criminal affidavit obtained by TMZ, Casey was arrested to allegedly stealing two rifles.

As for his love life, Casey married media personality April Watson in 2013. They welcomed a daughter, Skylar Brooke, in 2014. In September 2017, April filed for divorce from Casey. They finalized their divorce in June 2018. Since his split from Jamie Lynn, Casey has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. His Instagram is private and it doesn’t look like he’s spoken out publicly about Jamie Lynn’s sister Britney’s conservatorship case or June 2021 court hearing, where she said she wants to “sue” her “family” and slammed her family for their complicity in her conservatorship.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2020, Jamie Lynn opened up about what it was like for her and Casey to welcome a child as teenagers. “At the end of the day, you have to stand up for what’s best for you and your baby,” she said. “I think that’s what people didn’t understand about me and my first pregnancy. Every decision I made came from a place of wanting to do right by Maddie and being the best mom that I could be. For this part, I really just drew from the experience of being a young girl who was trying to do what was best for her and her child. I was under a microscope.”

