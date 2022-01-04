Jamie Lynn Just Responded to ‘Hate’ & ‘Negativity’ After Britney Unfollowed Her For the ‘Hurt’ She’s Caused

Defending herself. After Britney Spears unfollowed her, Jamie Lynn Spears responded to to the “hate” and “negativity” she and her children have experienced since her family came under fire for their part in Britney’s conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn—who is Britney’s younger sister with parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears—took to her Instagram on January 3, 2022, to post a screenshot of a message that wished harm on her children. Jamie Lynn has two kids: a 13-year-old daughter named Maddie Briann with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, and a 3-year-old daughter named Ivey Joan with husband Jamie Watson. “Man that’s awful,” Jamie Lynn wrote alongside a screenshot of the message. “I’ve gotten beyond use [sic] to receiving the love and the hate from strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8.” She continued, “So growing up I had to learn to acknowledge the hate, and rise above the evil and NEVER give the negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of ones I can’t just brush off. You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children.”

Jamie Lynne revealed in an Instagram Story on January 4, 2022, that the user who wrote the message reached back out to her and apologized for the “atrocious” comment. “The person who sent those comments actually reached out and apologized for how uncalled for it was. Don’t get me wrong, I still find the comments completely atrocious and unacceptable,” she said. “But, perhaps, by taking that moment and trying to turn a negative into a positive, I think it could have pointed out something to them and maybe changed them to where they will no longer bully or shame or be hateful to anybody else and that’s the only change that we can make.”

Jamie Lynn’s Instagram Stories come a day after her older sister, Britney, unfollowed her on Instagram. (As of January 3, 2022, Jamie Lynn is still following Britney.) Britney’s unfollow came days after she slammed her family for the “hurt” they caused in an Instagram post in December 2021. “I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣ ⁣ ” Britney captioned an Instagram video of her singing a capella in her bathroom. “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

Britney also slammed Jamie Lynn in July 2021 in an Instagram post where she claimed that her conservatorship—which ran from 2008 to 2021—”killed her dreams.” “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!,” Britney wrote at the time. Jamie Lynn, for her part, defended herself in June 2021 after Britney told a judge at a court hearing that she wanted to “sue” her family for their part in her conservatorship.

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullshit. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere,” Jamie Lynn said in the video on her Instagram story at the time. “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

