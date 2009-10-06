Jamie Hince News: Fighting with Girlfriend Kate Moss

This may be the most random sentence ever written: Kate Moss and boyfriend Jamie Hince fought publicly at Simon Cowell‘s 50th birthday party after Moss was grabbed by a man in a banana hammock thong while singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

I mean…that’s never happened to anyone I know. Apparently paying $50 million for a party means male strippers, at least to Simon Cowell, and after a particularly sassy one picked the supermodel up and twirled her around, rocker Hince became upset and began yelling at her. Eventually things settled before they left together at 4am.

This is nothing new for Moss…just replace the stripper with Amy Winehouse and Hince with Pete Doherty and you can call it a 2006 flashback.