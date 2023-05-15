Jamie Foxx’s Children Are by His Side Amid His Health Scare—Meet His Daughters

Scroll To See More Images

Jamie Foxx is a famous American actor, singer, and comedian who has won numerous awards for his work in the entertainment industry. He’s also a proud father to two children, Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, whom he co-parents with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline. Both of Jamie Foxx’s children have made headlines in their own right—Corinne following in her father’s footsteps as an actress and model, while Annalise has walked the red carpet with her dad on many occasions. Not much is known about his children’s mother, but we do know she served in the US Air Force for five years and subsequently worked as a teacher at high schools in North Carolina and Manhattan.

On April 12, 2023, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on her Instagram, revealing that he’d experienced a medical emergency that would leave him hospitalized for over a week. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the statement read. “Luckily, due to quick action and care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source “with direct knowledge” told TMZ that Fox experienced a “medical emergency” Tuesday morning on April 10, 2023, and was taken to the hospital. They were told his condition was serious enough that Foxx’s family, many of whom came out of town, visited him at the hospital. One source told the tabloid site, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.” TMZ also reported on May 15, 2023, that Jamie Foxx’s children and other family members were by his side in Chicago as her underwent physical rehab following his health scare.

Here’s everything we know about Jamie Foxx’s children.

Anelise Bishop

Born: October 3, 2008

As his second child, Foxx often shares photos and videos of Anelise on his social media accounts, showing his followers just how much he adores his daughter. During an August 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx shared that she had taken up piano. “​​That’s what’s been good is we have been able to connect like that,” he said. “My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them,” he added. “She said, ‘I am going on tour with you.’ I am blessed, we are all blessed.”

Foxx also gushed that Anelise was a gun at sport. “She’s playing football with all the boys. She’s playing flag football and she’s the only girl in the league,” he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “When she got on the football field, at first they didn’t want to throw it to her. But I said, ‘Anelise when you’re out, do like this,’ ” Foxx said as he waved his hands. “She waved her hands and they threw it to her, and she hit for like a 60-yarder. It was crazy.”

Corinne Foxx

Born: February 15, 1994

Jamie Foxx’s first daughter. She is an actress and model, making her acting debut in the movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in 2019. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Scream and Family Guy. Corinne has also made a name for herself as a model, having walked in fashion shows for major designers such as Sherri Hill and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as gracing the cover of Cheerleader magazine in 2011.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Corinne is also an advocate for social justice issues and is involved in various charitable organizations. In 2013, Foxx walked the MTV Movie Awards red carpet with Corinne, with him telling MTV backstage: “You know I have to put her in the spotlight, that’s what daddies do. I’m just so happy to have her here.”

On May 12, 2023, Corinne Foxx gave an update about her father’s condition. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” referring to a post about how their family was preparing for “the worst.” My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, “In fact,” she continued, “he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

That exciting work announcement would turn out to be a new celebrity gameshow, We Are Family. which is expected to debut in 2024. “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” Foxx and Corinne said in a joint statement, per People. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.” It’s not the first time the dad-daughter team have collaborated, as they’re currently the hosts of FOX’s Beat Shazam, where contestants have to guess a song correctly to add money to their prize pot.

