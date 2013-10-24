Jamie Dornan Will Play Christian Grey In ’50 Shades Of Grey’: Report

Ever since “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movie a couple of weeks ago, the rumor mill has been churning over who would step in to take the place of the brooding and sexy Christian Grey in the remake of the best-selling book. Now, Variety reports that Jamie Dornan , the handsome North Irish actor who plays Sheriff Graham Humbert on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” will step into the shoes of the S&M-loving Grey. This won’t be Dornan’s first big-screen role—he also had an appearance in Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette.”

According to Variety’s report, Sam Taylor-Johnson will direct, while Dakota Johnson is still slated to co-star as Grey’s prudish partner Anastasia Steele. Given the, er, erotic nature of the movie, the 31-year-old will be required to act in sexually explicit scenes, so his background modeling for Calvin Klein, Christian Dior and Armani, may come in handy.

Hunnam announced he couldn’t do the movie because of scheduling conflicts with both his FX drama (“Sons of Anarchy”) and his upcoming movie “Crimson Peak.” However, some sources said the real reason was because Hunnam was pushing for a re-write and was overwhelmed with the influx of media attention.

Other rumored contenders for the role of Grey included “True Blood” hottie Alexander Skarsgard and “White Collar’s” Matt Bomer. The screen adaptation of E.L. James’ sexy bestseller is set to be released August 1, 2014, and the studio is still working to cast supporting roles, including Anastasia’s roommate, Kate.

Apparently, fans of the book weren’t thrilled when Hunnam got cast in the role as the mega-rich and debonair playboy Christian Grey, so we wonder what the reaction will be to Dornan. We also hope he’s sufficiently cleared his schedule and is prepared to become very, very famous.

What do you think: Is Dornan the right pick to play Christian Grey?