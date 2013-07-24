The James Turrell Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know About the Artist of the Moment

It’s all good fun to run around the Guggenheim’s spiral staircase drenched in hot pink neon, but before you make your way to the museum’s James Turrell exhibit, take a moment to brush up on the artist’s colorful—at times downright wacky—history. We bet you didn’t know, for example, that he served a year in prison (don’t worry—he was just helping young guys avoid the draft), or that he owns his own personal crater, which is attached to his 155-acre cattle ranch. That’s right, folks: the toast of New York City’s summer art scene is a cattle rancher.

He Can Fly. Turrell obtained his pilot’s license at sixteen, and soon began carting supplies to mine sites. He also worked as an aerial cartographer, which no doubt furthered his ideas about space and light perception. Turrell once told Interview that “night doesn’t fall. Night rises. There are these incidences in flying where you just sit there. It’s one of the best seats in the house.”

He Did Some Hard Time. Back in 1966, Turrell coached young men like himself on avoiding the Vietnam draft. When he was caught, he served a year behind bars.

He Has His Own Crater. It’s not every artist that own his own personal crater. Turrell obtained the Roden Crater in 1979, and is working on turning the space into a naked-eye observatory for observing celestial phenomena.

He’s a Quaker. Both of Turrell’s parents were Quakers, so it’s hardly surprising that the artist resolved to design his own Meeting House for the Society of Friends. The Meeting House is also one of his signature “skyspaces,” that is, enclosed rooms that are open to the sky and natural light. Still, his mother remains skeptical of his involvement in the church. “Art is not something Quakers do,” Turrell told Harper’s Bazaar. “Art is a vanity. Strange thing is, the more I’ve been in it, the more I realize that’s probably the case.”

He’s a Rancher. Turrell—who, with his bushy eyebrows and full, white beard, looks like the archetypal cowboy—can usuaully be found on his 155-acre cattle ranch, situated just beyond his life work, the Roden Crater.

He’ll Trick You. Among the artist’s most popular works is “Acton” at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, where what appears to be a blank canvas is actually a carefully-lit, open square in the wall. Security guards game for a laugh have been known to encourage visitors to try and touch the canvas, only to find a crevasse.

He Won a Genius Grant. In 1984, Turrell won the coveted John D and Catherine T. MacArthur fellowship—better known as the “genius grant”—to fund his experimental light installations and further his progress at the Roden Crater.

His First Real Studio Was a Hotel. Turrell rented out the rundown Mendota Hotel in Santa Monica, California to work on his first light experiments.

